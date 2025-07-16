Ministry Reiterates Commitment To Unlock Nigeria’s MSME Ecosystem

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has reiterated commitment to unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) ecosystem. The Minister, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said this during a visit to the Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr Charles Odii, in Abuja.

Oduwole said that the ministry would partner with SMEDAN to support MSME as a key driver of inclusive economic growth and sustainable development. She conducted an extensive inspection of the agency’s Common Facility Centres (CFCs) dedicated to garment production, furniture making, recycling and food packaging.

Oduwole expressed admiration for the tangible progress made by SMEDAN under the leadership of Odii. She particularly commended the GROW Nigeria strategy, a bold, people-focused initiative that seeks to provide guidance, resources, opportunities and workforce support for Nigerian MSMEs.

The minister said that the strategy directly aligned with the “Nigeria First” policy championed by President Bola Tinubu. She said that SMEDAN’s focused interventions were clear indicators of Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen local production, boost job creation and enhance the competitiveness of indigenous enterprises. “It is heartening to witness first-hand how these well-equipped centres are empowering small businesses to thrive.

“The GROW Nigeria framework is a transformative model that encapsulates the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda by promoting Made-in-Nigeria goods and supporting value addition across the MSME sector,” she said. Responding, the SMEDAN director-general reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for MSMEs. Odii said that this would be ensured through strategic partnerships, enterprise support services, and sustainable industrial clusters across the country.