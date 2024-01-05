Ministry Rallies Workers in Bid to Eradicate Poverty

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has asked her workers to redouble their efforts to meet up with the government’s target to pull millions of Nigerians out of poverty and humanitarian challenges. Addressing her workers, she reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to eradicating poverty.

The minister said: “What’s most important is that we must draw out our goals and we must be focused to achieve them. We must be transparent and accountable in our dealings, and we must put poor people first in all our interventions. “We need to work as a team.

We need to be more innovative in our approach, and we need to be more committed to work.” Edu added: “We must deliver on our mandate. We have a mandate to pull 50 million Nigerians out of poverty within 42 months, and all of us must commit to it.”

According to her, the government will start many more social intervention schemes, including the End Hunger and Code Nigeria programme, Grow Nigeria, and revitalise most programmes under the ministry and its agencies. She said these are geared towards giving vulnerable Nigerians a new lease of life.