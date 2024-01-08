Ministry plans dry/wet season farming to boost food production

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is planning to commence the second phase of the dry/wet season farming intervention to boost the availability of food crops in the country. According to the Minister, Abubakar Kyari, the ministry is fully committed to addressing the issues of round-tripping and poor validation of farmers’ data in the country. The minister explained in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, to his office that efforts were ongoing in line with President Bola Tinubu’s mandate of ensuring food security.

According to him, “our programme is to ensure massive production of food so that food is available in line with Mr President’s agenda of food security. We want to massively produce so that we bring down food inflation. Today, the number one driver of inflation is the food inflation. “So Mr President has given us the support that we need to ramp up production and with the rice for instance, we have started already, rice should available and in the next three weeks everything should be in place. “The Ministry is focused on ramping up massive production of staple crops using technology and mechanisation to achieve the goal.

As we look forward, it is imperative for us to tackle some of the challenges observed and ensure that they do not impede our agricultural development agenda. These challenges include reported cases of round-tripping in connivance with agro-dealers and poor validation of farmers’ data in parts of the participating states. “We are dedicated to implementing stringent measures in the forthcoming dry/wet season farming for rice, maize, and cassava, to ensure transparent distribution and target genuine farmers. Collaboration with states, local governments, traditional rulers, NGOs, and relevant MDAs will be crucial in achieving the desired objectives.”