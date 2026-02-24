Ministry Of Women Affairs Partners NPC On Gender Database

The Ministry of Women Affairs has partnered with the National Population Commission (NPC) to develop a reliable gender database aimed at driving gender-responsive policies and improving the welfare of women and vulnerable children in Nigeria.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, expressed the ministry’s willingness to collaborate in the areas of community mobilisation and sensitisation of women for active participation in NPC activities, including continuous Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) processes and the forthcoming Population and Housing Census.

The minister disclosed this when she received a delegation from the NPC led by its Chairman, Aminu Yusuf, during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

She highlighted various challenges faced by women in society, emphasising that reliable population data provides a foundation for crafting targeted solutions.

“These are the kind of issues we want to address together, ensuring that children are properly registered, whether at community level or in hospitals, and that we have the opportunity to study and understand our population dynamics.”

She further reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to promoting inclusive national development and decision-making through a reliable database, with emphasis on gender equity, the protection of children, and the empowerment of families.

Earlier, the NPC Chairman, Dr. Aminu Yusuf, reaffirmed his agency’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to advance gender-responsive policies, expand birth registration coverage, and improve access to reliable population data for national development.

He expressed appreciation for the warm reception and emphasised the ministry’s critical role in promoting the welfare, protection, and empowerment of women, children, and families across Nigeria.

He noted that as the custodian of population statistics and Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS), the NPC remains committed to producing reliable and timely data to guide evidence-based policymaking, equitable service delivery, and inclusive national planning.

Highlighting areas of cooperation, the NPC Chairman identified the strengthening of birth registration, particularly for the girl child, as a key priority, explaining that birth registration provides every child with a legal identity, the first step towards accessing education, healthcare, and social protection services.

He commended the ministry for its exemplary leadership, especially in preparation for the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), where both agencies are expected to contribute to discussions on advancing the rights of the girl child and women of reproductive age.