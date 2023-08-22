Ministry Of Transportation To Lead Drive For Improvement Of Public Sector Transport – Alkali

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, on Tuesday, assured that the Federal Ministry of Transportation under his administration would assume a leading role in the improvement of public sector transportation.

Alkali, who gave this assurance during his inaugural address in Abuja when he assumed duty, also promised that there would be a sustainable collaboration with related ministries, agencies and corporate entities to reactivate the road transport and mass transit operations in the country.

He stressed his resolve to ensure effective supervision, monitoring and evaluation of the performance of all the departments of the Ministry and its agencies, to meet operational standards, judicious expenditure management and optimal productivity.

He said: “As you are aware, the Ministry of Transportation was primarily established to facilitate the provision of public transport services and effective coordination of all the agencies and institutions under the Ministry.

“The Ministry of Transportation shall strive to ensure the realisation of its mandate and the mandates of agencies under its jurisdiction. This endeavour will assist to harness the resources of the nation, promote national prosperity and dynamic self-reliant economy

that will actualise the “Renewed Hope” of the present administration.”

According to him, in order to sustain this reality, the Ministry must assume a leading role in improving the public transportation sector to support the numerous policies that are geared towards providing democratic dividends to Nigerians, through the effective provision of public transport that is secured, affordable and convenient across the country.

The former Senator noted that the Ministry remained among the few ministries that were established from the colonial period to date with little modification of name given its strategic place as the gateway to the nation’s economy.

Alkali pointed out that this might be the reason the Ministry was undergoing restructuring in response to emerging national economic challenges that required the services of the transport sector.

“Similarly, I will under-study prevailing economic trends, undertake the provision, modernisation, rehabilitation, planning and development of the rail transport sector with efficient security services to support the realisation of the primary purpose of government,” he said.

The Minister stressed that this initiative would help maximise the potential embodied in the recent constitutional alterations that moved rail transport services from the exclusive list to the concurrent list.