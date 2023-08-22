Ministry Of Marine And Blue Economy: Oyetola Will Exceed Target Of Tinubu, Oyebamiji Assures

The immediate past Commissioner for Finance in Osun State, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has said that the new Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola will exceed the targets set for the Ministry.

He said the former Governor of Osun State being a seasoned financial expert coupled with his successful track record while he was Governor has all it takes to deliver beyond the expectations of President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Oyebamiji stated these while delivering a keynote address shortly after the inauguration of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola as the Minister in the new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy at a reception organised for the Minister in Abuja.

Explaining that the newly created Ministry will benefit from the managerial skills of Oyetola, the former Commissioner described him as someone who is

able to exercise restraints when needed and is always guided by sound practical wisdom and discretion.

In his words, “Oyetola, my boss is someone I have been working closely with for about eleven years now. I can tell you that President Bola Tinubu has definitely put a round peg in a round hole. Oyetola will deliver more than the President’s expectations of him. My boss whom I know is going to surpass his expected target.

“He did it as the Governor of Osun State. The records are there for anyone to check, he managed the economy of the State such that accountability and transparency became institutionalised in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

“During his time as Governor, he believed in a State that works for all classes of people with adequate physical and social infrastructure to support industry, and where there is abundant economic prosperity for all.

“Oyetola is a patriotic, nationalistic, resourceful, creative and disciplined administrator. He is a workaholic, a team player, a silent achiever, a consummate politician, a paragon of transformation and a unique leader.

“You can see the way he implemented the pillars of his government which include economic growth and development, infrastructural development, human capital development, environmental sustainability and security with diligence, commitment and responsibility”. The finance expert stated.

He used the occasion to congratulate Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on his appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while praying for him to have a successful tenure in office.