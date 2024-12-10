Ministry Of Justice Urged To Gazette Revised Police Regulations For Effectiveness

Share

A Non-Governmental Organization, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) and Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN)

has said that there is an urgent need to ‘enhance police Regulations across Nigeria to address critical gaps in the understanding and application of the Police Act 2020 for effective discharge of their duties across Nigeria.

The group said what the police need is a modern regulation and codified one that will meet International standard and effectiveness.

The Executive Director of Rulaac, Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma in a joint press conference with NOPRIN, Precious on Tuesday in Lagos,

celebrating 2024 International Human Rights Day. With a theme: “Our rights, our future, right now.”

Nwanguma said that a group with other stakeholders carried out research which culminated in the publication of “Criminal Force: Torture, Abuse, and Extrajudicial Killings by Police in Nigeria,” which called for urgent measures from various stakeholders, including the President, Federal and State Governments, the Police Service Commission, and Nigeria’s international partners.

He said: “Today, 18 years later, there appears to be no major shift from the situation and findings from that research they conducted.The Nigeria Police has been operating like a Criminal Force despite years of substantial investments and reform efforts.

“Agencies such as State Security Service and the EFCC have also been on the prowl abusing and misusing their law enforcement powers, flagrantly violating human rights.

“The Nigeria Police Act, signed into law in September 2020, aimed to transition the police from a colonial and oppressive force to a democratic, community-centred entity is still a mirage.

“The Police Regulations remain outdated and contradictory, stalling meaningful reform.Stakeholders have put forth efforts to revise these regulations, yet we await the gazetting by the Federal Ministry of Justice, the progress is further being obstructed.

“It is imperative for the Ministry of Justice to prioritize the gazetting of the reviewed Police Regulations. This action is crucial for establishing a new legal framework that facilitates substantial police reform, promotes accountability, and enhances public trust in law enforcement.

“It is time for the government to commit to real change and address the systemic issues within the Nigeria Police Force.”

Earlier the Program Officer of NOPRIN, Precious Osinaku also said that some stakeholders within the criminal justice and internal security space have severally posited that the Nigeria Police force is the weakest link in the value chain of actors that will ensure rule of law.

She said over the years, the presidential committee cannot solely accomplish the task of reforming the Nigeria Police force.

“It is important for stakeholders to work collaboratively with each agency to implement the mandates, one of the impediments to seeing tangible changes in Nigeria’s Police force was hinged on its legal framework.

“The review of the regulations should be more periodic and initiated as a multi-stakeholders process to ensure that it aligns with constitutional principles, international human rights standards and evolving needs Nigerian society.”

Osinaku said what is needed is a multi- prong approach with all stakeholders working collaboratively, with each agency implementing its mandate and contributing to the overall task of reforming the Nigeria Police force, which is a continuous task.

“The review of the regulations should be more periodic and initiated as multi-stakeholders process so as to ensure that it aligns with constitutional

principles, international human rights standards national human rights commission and others.

“The reform of Nigeria’s Police regulations represents a critical component in the broader agenda for public safety and security reform.

“These regulations, originally framed under colonial-era paradigms, have long been considered outdated and unfit to address the complexities of contemporary policing in Nigeria but do not align with the police Act 2020.“

