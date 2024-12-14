Ministry Of Blue Economy Inaugurates ACTU Team

Share

...Implores members to exhibit zero tolerance for corruption.

Members of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) at the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy were on Friday, inaugurated at the Ministry’s office in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to a statement signed on Saturday by Muhammad Tahir Zakari, Head, Press & PR, the inauguration was done to ensure the objective of preventing and checkmating corruption within the system, noting that the members took the oath of compliance.

The Oath of Allegiance to the Marine and Blue Economy ACTU Unit Team was administered by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Head of Anti-Corruption Unit, Barrister Nkem Ezenwa.

In his admonition to the team, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Oloruntola Olufemi called on the new MM&BE ACTU members to exhibit zero tolerance for corruption and any other offensive practices which are related to financial embezzlement in the Ministry.

To champion this crusade, Oloruntola said transparency begins with the members and thus implored the members to seize this opportunity and the trust installed in them to discharge their duties diligently.

“Shun any malpractice act that would compromise the integrity of your office in the course of this task assigned to you.” The Permanent Secretary stressed.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, represented by the Acting Director, System Study and Review Department (SSR), Olusegun Adigun, commended the Ministry for supporting the establishment of ACTU, a platform of ICPC instituted across MDA’s to curb corruption in the workplace.

“It is hoped that with the inauguration, the Unit will be empowered to deliver on its mandate, including periodic sensitization of staff on corruption issues, developing and reviewing of ethics for staff and compliance with the same, among others,” he said.

The ICPC Chairman also presented the ACTU operational manual to the Permanent Secretary to guide the Ministry’s ACTU members.

Chairman of the MM&BE ACTU, Oliver Chukwu, in his inaugural address, assured that the team was committed to upholding the highest standards and integrity in the Ministry.

