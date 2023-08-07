Ministry, NPA move to curb $10bn theft by IOCs

Three months after assessment of private facilities to curb economic losses running into $10 billion annually through shipments of oil on offshore and onshore marginal fields, the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) are making moves to impose stiff sanctions on International Oil Companies (IOC) that refuses to allow government appointed stevedores to operate in their jetties. According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), there have been theft of millions of barrels of crude oil in the country’s waters, leading to revenue loss.

Findings revealed that the IOCs have persistently disobeyed government extant stevedoring regulations that stipulate that they should employ the services of stevedoring companies licensed by the NPA to work in their oil and gas platforms.

According to the National President of the National Association of Stevedoring Operators (NASO), Mr Bolaji Sunmola, there were lots of cargo movements on the offshore and onshore marginal fields.

Last year, between January and July, the country lost an average of 437,000 barrels of oil a day to criminals. Early in the year, it was revealed that Nigeria produced 1.41 million barrels per day compared to the average OPEC quota of 1.68 million barrels per day for January. This amounts to a shortfall of about 270,000 barrels per day. With the price of crude at $85.24 in January, the shortfall translates to Nigeria losing a staggering of $23 million daily. However, Chevron and other IOCs have failed to comply with government’s order.

Miffed by this, the Federal Ministry of Transportation disclosed its intention to shut down the Chevron Warri Jetty within two weeks, following the disregard by Chevron Nigeria Limited to grant government appointed stevedore access to the jetty regardless of the extant laws and standard procedures.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, NPA, National Inland Waterways (NIWA) and the ministry have the mandates to guide every activity in the maritime sector. She explained that NPA as the master stevedore, had assigned a stevedore in the last two years to the Chevron’s Warri jetty, saying, however, that the company had been denied access to the facility despite all efforts by NPA.

Also, she noted that Chevron had avoided all meetings by Federal Ministry of Transportation and national stevedoring association to resolve the matter within the period. Ajani said: “You have the next two weeks to register this stevedore that has been assigned to you by the Federal Government of Nigeria to oversee what goes on at that jetty.”

Ajani noted that failure to comply within the next two weeks would leave the ministry with no option than to shut operations at the Warri jetty. It would be recalled that the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN)’s National Executive Council (NEC) at its meeting held in 2022 had complained how the IOCs had been short changing the government. Its President- General, Comrade Adeyanju Adewale, lamented how IOCs’ persistent disobedience of extant stevedoring regulations and marine notices.

He said: “The IOCs have persistently disobeyed our extant stevedoring regulations that stipulate that they employ the services of stevedoring companies licensed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to work in their oil and gas platforms. This is in spite of our numerous engagements to get them to conform to our regulating labour laws and standard. “We are forced to call on the government to compel these IOCs to respect our sovereign laws in accordance with global standards in order to prevent disruptions in service delivery in these formations whether offshore or onshore.”