Ministry, NDLEA Partner To Woo Cannabis Farmers For Plant Eradication

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have unveiled a joint plan to wean cannabis growers and drug users by offering agriculture-based alternatives.

Speaking in Abuja, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the initiative aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises both national and food security. He explained that the spread of drug abuse was closely tied to rising criminality, warning that unchecked abuse could “breed criminals instead of the next generation of leaders.”

Under the partnership, cannabis farmers will be encouraged to switch to legitimate crops through the provision of seedlings, tractors, fertilisers, and farm tools. Kyari stressed that agriculture holds vast potential for national development, citing its capacity to create jobs, empower women and youth, while strengthening food security.

NDLEA Chairman, Mohammed Buba Marwa, revealed that more than 10 million Nigerians abuse cannabis, making it the most widely misused drug in the country. He noted that the Alternative Development Project had already attracted support from the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs. According to him, persuading cannabis growers to adopt food crops requires tangible incentives.

He said: “We’ve spoken directly with cannabis growers,” Marwa disclosed. “For them to agree to drop cannabis, they need viable alternatives—and agriculture provides that pathway.” Both agencies agreed to establish a technical committee to drive the programme, which combines rehabilitation of drug users with sustainable farming opportunities.

Kyari summed up the collaboration as a national priority, stating: “This partnership is not just about achieving food security; it is about creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and giving hope to our youth and women.” Food security is improving in Zimbabwe, where maize output rebounded by 260 per cent from 2024, easing pressure on households.

In contrast, Malawi and Mozambique face mounting stress from weather shocks, depleted stocks, and urban food access challenges. On trade, Malawi and Zambia signed Africa’s first Mutual Recognition Agreement to reduce redundant testing and speed up food trade, a move analysts say could cut costs and serve as a model for the region.