Ministry Moves to Address Silted Rivers, Inadequate Fish Production

The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is to address general infrastructure decay, silted river courses, inadequate fish production and shortage of river crafts in 2025.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, noted in Abuja that the initial focus of the ministry was to set up enduring structures and systems for the effective management of the blue economy sector, saying that the ministry was initiating several projects and programmes aimed at addressing the challenges.

Oyetola added that MMBE was also reinforcing its oversight and monitoring mandate over agencies jn its domain, saying that these require greater budgetary provisions.

As a quick response to the spate of boat mishaps on the nation’s inland water ways occasioned by increased traffic on waterways, he said that the ministry had targeted the provision of life jackets for riverine communities to boost safety of passengers.

Also, the Mminister explained that a major programme was in place to replace rickety wooden boats used for commercial transport with standardised crafts, stressing that there would be capital dredging at selected locations on our major rivers are planned for 2025.

Oyetola said: “The ministry was unable to access the 2024 Capital Appropriation of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Department.

