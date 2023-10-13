Ministry Lists Agenda to Galvanise Agriculture, Food Security

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has disclosed that it hopes to pursue vigorously a four-point agenda from the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, made this known during a press briefing on the way forward for Nigerian agriculture in Abuja. Kyari stated that the agric ministry had examined what needs to change and what they need to do to re-align existing initiatives and programmes that are on course to be in line with the four priorities of the renewed hope agenda that are core to the mandates of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

According to him, the four priorities that will be core to the Ministry, include: food security. economic growth and job creation, poverty eradication, and inclusivity (youths and women) and an enabling environment for individuals, groups, and the private sector to participate in governance and economic activities. The agric minister explained that the ministry would be considered a multifaceted and multi-pronged approach to the attainment of the identified core objectives as a critical success factor.

Kyari said: “It gives me a great sense of duty to brief Nigerians today and our friends and partners in the agriculture and food security sector on our way for- ward towards delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and our strategies of operations over the next four years. “My colleagues, the Honourable Minister of State are totally committed to providing the desired leadership to steer the agriculture and food security sector towards the attainment of the key priorities of the President’s 8-point Agenda, which was unveiled on August 28, 2023, during the maiden Federal Executive Council meeting.

“Since our assumption of office on August 21, 2023, we have received briefings from all the departments and agencies with a view to understanding where we are, what is ongoing that is delivering the desired results and outcomes, and what needs to give way.” He added: “Accordingly, we have examined what needs to change and what we need to do to re-align existing initiatives and programmes that are on course to be in line with the four priorities of the renewed hope agenda that are core to the mandates of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.”

The agric minister stressed: “Undoubtedly, it must be noted that the execution of the programmes and initiatives of the Ministry may have a tangential relationship to the remaining four priorities of the 8-point agenda of Mr. President and we are not unmindful of this. “Indeed, we consider a multifaceted and multi- pronged approach to the attainment of our core objectives as a critical success factor.” According to him, the Ministry shall engage with other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and state governments towards addressing all issues impacting the attainment of our national food security objectives.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security under our watch shall be guided by some lessons learned in the implementation of the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) which was launched for 2022 -2027. “Many of the initiatives and programs being implemented by the Ministry from 2022 to date were the focus of our engagements with the ministry staff.”