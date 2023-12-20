Ministry laments lack of sea time experience for Nigerian seafarers

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has said that lack of sea time experience has affected the chance of Nigerian seafarers in the global shipping. The ministry said that it had become imperative to fund a lasting solution aimed at raising the employment chances of Nigerian seafarers in global shipping.

According to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetota, who was represented by the Director, Maritime Safety and Security, Babatunde Bombata at the graduation ceremony at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, the resource man capita for the nation’s nascent blue economy holds great potential for economic development and employment. He noted that prioritising the maritime sector was a strategic move that could yield multifaceted benefits, impacting economic, social, and environmental aspects contributing to the overall development and competitiveness of a nation, saying it could provide economic growth, job creation, trade facilitation; diversification of the economy.

Oyetola said: “The maritime industry plays a pivotal role in the economic growth and development of our nation and it relies on individual like you to maintain the integrity and reputation of the industry. “I also want to acknowledge the dedication of the staff of the academy for their unwavering commitment to shaping the future leaders of our maritime sector. Your guidance has been instrumental in nurturing these cadets into skilled and responsible professionals. “This would no doubt help in closing the gap for the manpower in the maritime sector. As you are aware, the present administration has created a new Ministry for Marine and Blue Economy with the aim of promoting sustainable harnessing of our ocean resources. “Therefore, all hands must be on deck to reposition the Ministry in line with global best practices. In conclusion, I have full confidence that the graduating cadets will make significant contributions to the maritime industry, elevating its standards and fostering a culture of excellence. Your success will not only be a testament to your abilities but also a source of pride for our nation.” Also, the Rector of the academy, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd), charged the graduating cadets to continue to espouse high level professionalism, character, good conduct and humility wherever they find themselves.

Debunking the rumour that the academy was not at par with foreign academies, Effedua said that such talks could only be the pastime of those who do not wish the country good; and argued that MAN is ahead of majority of maritime training institutions worldwide. He explained that in terms of faculty content and training facilities, the academy had an edge over and is superior to most maritime training institutions around the world. Effedua explained: “Every course that is done abroad for pre-sea training is also done at the academy and the facilities we have are first-class. We also offer simulator based courses which aren’t done in any other country in West Africa. “Nigerian is presently on the White List of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), and that too is on the strength of the capacity of MAN. Abuja MoU recognises us, we have so many MAN Oron cadets all around the world. “IMO has donated books frequently because they recognise us. We receive inquiry of confirmation from many countries overseas and Africa to know if certificate presented by cadets that have graduated from here is authentic and from us, once we say yes, that is all. As we speak talk is ongoing for expatriates to take up jobs at the academy, if we are not recognised worldwide, how is it that foreigners are expressing interest to come here?”