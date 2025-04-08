Ministry Empowers 250 Women-Focused NGOs With Funding Skills

Share

Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Bolaji Dada, has emphasised the need for increased funding for womenfocused Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to enhance the welfare of women.

Speaking at a capacitybuilding event organised by the ministry for 250 womenfocused NGOs yesterday in Lagos, Dada highlighted the essential role these organisations play in addressing challenges faced by women.

She particularly emphasised their importance in the area of economic empowerment. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the training is “Practical Approach on How to Search and Access Funding for Non-profit Organisations.”

Represented by Mrs Jibike Onigbanjo, the Permanent Secretary, Dada identified funding as one of the primary obstacles NGOs face in carrying out their initiatives.

Dada said: “This training is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering women-focused non-profit organisations with the knowledge and skills needed to access funding and expand their impact in society.”

