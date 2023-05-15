Ministry Dismantles Light Mast At Lagos Stadium

The dismantling of the three remaining flood-light masts at the National Stadium, Surulere, has commenced following the advice from experts for safety reasons. It will be recalled that last month heavy rain windstorm broke one of the four floodlight masts by half on April 19.

The ministry explained that the unfortunate incident occurred due to the decay and abandonment of the stadium for close to 19 years, hence, experts were brought in to advise accordingly.

Ministry of Sports led by Sunday Dare ordered the immediate closure of the 51-year-old edifice and also dispatched its Director of Facilities, Engineer Anal- amu, from Abuja to Lagos to access the situation.

Though the exact cost of the damage is yet to be determined, the ministry has directed that the three other floodlight masts be pulled down to avert a similar collapse or tragedy at the Lagos Sportscity After the inspection by the Sports Minister, he said: “Thank God, there was no casualty.

I also inspected the three other light masts, and the effects of age and weather elements were visible… clearly, they are also suspect after 51 years.”