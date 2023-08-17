Ministers: Wike Gets FCT, Keyamo, Aviation; Alake, Solid Minerals; Edun, Finance; Fagbemi, AGF

President Bola Tinubu has finally apportioned portfolios to the 48 ministers-designate recently cleared by the Senate after several days of apprehension. The list of the minister and their portfolios was made available to State House Correspondents yesterday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Highlights of the list indicated that the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was allocated to the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Finance ministry was given to Wale Edun, Delete Alake, Solid Minerals while Aviation was given to Festus Keyamo with Lateef Fagbemi emerging the new Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Ngelale, however, disclosed that the President has yet to allocate the substantive minister for ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment & Ecology to anyone. He, however, disclosed that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has been reserved for a technocrat that is well versed in that sector while that of Environment and Ecology has been earmarked for the expected nominee from Kaduna State following the withdrawal of the former governor of the state, Nasir el-Rufai as a ministerial nominees because of the Senate refusal to clear him based on plethora of petitions against his nominations by the President.

A release by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation signed by the Director of Information, Willie Bassie, disclosed that the ministers would be sworn-in by the President at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa on Monday.

The ministers are allowed two visitors each at the ceremony. Below is the full list of the ministers and their portfolios: Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tuani; Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun.

Others are: Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji; Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu; Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake and Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite; Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha and Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy.

Minister of Works, David Umahi; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu and Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh; Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa and Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru.

Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle; Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa. Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah Gwarzo and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna); Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mahmud Maigari; Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar and Minister of Education, Tahir Maman.

Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu Alkali; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate; Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam and Minister of State, Steel Development, Maigari Ahmadu. Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu: Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong and Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo; Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev and Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.