Ministers Vow To Restore Public Confidence In Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

The newly appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has pledged to restore public trust in the ministry through transparency and the automation of processes.

Speaking during his assumption of office in Abuja, Yilwatda emphasized the need for teamwork and accountability in addressing the pressing challenges facing Nigeria.

At the ceremony, which was attended by top ministry officials, agency heads, and the press, Yilwatda acknowledged the existing “trust deficit” between the ministry, the public, and international partners.

He highlighted the ministry’s plan to leverage technology to give greater visibility to its activities, fostering trust and enhancing both local and international partnerships.

“We must recognize and address the challenges we face as a nation together, for the sake of our future,” Yilwatda said. Drawing from over 12 years of experience as a director in public service, he committed to leading with integrity and collaboration. He stressed that transparency and automation would be central to the ministry’s operations, helping ensure that reforms reach those who need them most

Yilwatda also urged that government policies be implemented with compassion, emphasizing that reforms should not disproportionately affect vulnerable populations. His leadership, he said, would focus on uniting the ministry’s staff to ensure that everyone contributes to the shared goal of poverty reduction and effective humanitarian services.

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, echoed Yilwatda’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for cooperation and the use of technology to achieve the ministry’s objectives.

“Sununu noted that transparency would be key to restoring the ministry’s credibility, ensuring that its impact is felt and appreciated by all Nigerians.

“We must work together to redeem the ministry’s image and avoid any infractions,” Sununu said. He praised the ministry’s professionals for their expertise and called on them to contribute actively to the success of the new administration.

“We are committed to transparency and an open-door policy as we move forward together.”

Permanent Secretary Mr Abel Enitan also expressed optimism about the ministry’s future under the new leadership, noting that their appointments come at a crucial time for Nigeria’s socio-economic recovery.

He assured the ministers of the staff’s full support and highlighted ongoing reforms that have improved transparency and accountability within the ministry.

“With collaboration, dedication, and a shared vision, we will overcome challenges and build a brighter future for our nation,” Enitan said, affirming that the ministry is poised to play a key role in advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda for poverty eradication and humanitarian aid.

The event concluded with a group photograph, symbolizing the unity and shared commitment to restoring public trust and driving the ministry’s mission forward.

