Ministers to Watch as Tinubu Swears in New Cabinet Members

The much anticipated coming of new members of the Federal Executive Council ended on Monday when President Bola Tinubu performed his constitutionally assigned duty of swearing in new members that would help him pilot the affairs of the country. President Tinubu performed the task at the Presidential Villa assisted by his Vice, Senator Kashim Ibrahim, the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume as well as scores of government officials.

Newly installed National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led other members of the National Working Committee members and chieftains of the party to the function which had select family members of the new ministers drawn from all the 36 states of the federation and Abuja in present. With the necessary formalities relating to the swearing, the media became awash with a list containing the portfolio allocated to the 47 new ministers.

The list showed some surprises with regards to some of them being allotted to ministries outside their perceived areas of competence. That notwithstanding, some of the new ministers with respect to their new designations have caused some ripples of some sorts while others are on watch radar with great expectations to perform exceptionally owing to their wealth of experience that they tend to bring to the current administration.

In the end, only 5 super ministers are being tipped to become the cynosure of all eyes based on their perceived accomplishments as private citizens and the experience they had garnered over the years which they are expected to bring into bear as they set out to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Doris Uzoka-Anite

A trained medical doctor, the youthful and highly cerebral; Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite is the proverbial Swizz knife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Trained at the University of Benin, the inclusion of the Imo State born technocrat turned politician has further strengthened the participation of women in politics and leadership. It has also further accentuated the participation of youth in Governance, a mantra that the present administration has been promoting for some time.

Observers are of the opinion that her coming on board will bring with it novel perspectives and innovative problem-solving approaches, which are vital for addressing the intricate challenges confronting Nigeria most especially in the area of attracting foreign direct investment into the country. Though a medical doctor, Anite is a chartered financial analyst with specialization in Financial Risk Management and Portfolio Management. She bagged two MBA degrees from the London School of Economics and the New York University Stern School of Business.

She also acquired certifications in Fintech, Algorithmic Trading and Advanced Risk and Portfolio Management from the University of Oxford. This is in addition to advanced train- ing in some of the best corporations in finance such as Goldman Sachs, Citibank and the London Academy of Trading, building her capacity in Advanced Financial Engineering and Data Science for Finance. In 2002, she made a career shift to the banking industry, rising to become the general manager of Zenith Bank Plc. charged overseeing portfolios in fixed income and currency trading, asset and liability management, treasury corporate sales, and financial institutions.

She was responsible for the bank’s investment strategy, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and managing risks. In 2021, she later became the youngest Commissioner in Imo state under Governor, Hope Uzodinma. As a commissioner, she is credited for being dexterous in her work and is said to be instrumental to managing the diverse local and international relationships required in her role which saw Imo State grow in finance.

Nyesome Wike

Immediate past governor of River State, Chief Nyesome Ezenwo Wike has the reputation for being a man who loves the development of his people. As a grass root politician, he has been many things at different times of political journey as a local government chairman, chief of staff to the governor, minister for state for education and eventually the Governor of Rivers. Now as Minister for FCT, Wike has demonstrated to the world that he is a force in the nation’s political terrain considering the role he played at the just concluded presidential election.

He was able to make his stand on the presidency’s return to the south and worked for the actualization of the APC regardless of party affiliation. In the same vein, he also worked for the reelection of his successor which further cemented his place as a force in Rivers politics and Nigeria at large. As governor of Rivers, he ensured infrastructural renewal in all nooks and crannies as he worked till his very last days in office as Governor. He constructed roads, hospitals, and schools among others which further cemented his name in gold in river politics.

His appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT will further place him as one of the few ministers to watch out for as he is set to replicate his magic wand as Governor in this new assignment as he will bring into bear his strength in building roads and infrastructure to strengthen the FCT and also enable a more beautiful outlook for the seat of power in the country. Wike is set to hit the ground run- ning as he will not relent in working to bring the president’s administration into positive reckoning of Nigerians who yearn for the best in terms of deliverables from government.

David Umahi

Engineer David Nweze Umahi’s performance as governor of Ebonyi State can never go unnoticed. Taking a trip around the state will further show the level of development that the state witnessed under his watch. He never failed to display his knowledge as an engineer in the infrastructural development of the state with the quality of construction among others.

As governor, he invested heavily to ensure the state entered the map. He also made his mark with the construction of an airport which is today adjudged one of the most beautiful in modern times with installations of modern aviation equipment that makes the smooth running of an airport.

With the construction of many roads, Umahi ensured that the state never lagged behind infrastructure provision. As an engineer, he is bringing onboard his wide knowledge as a seasoned engineer that will corroborate the quality of infrastructure in the country and also ensure that as minister for works; the development of key infrastructure that will contribute to the socio-economic of the country is carried out.

With his sterling performance as Deputy Governor and Governor of Ebonyi, he will be one of the super ministers to watch out for as he will dazzle in the role ascribed to him by President Tinubu.

Bosun Tijani

Tijani who is the minister for Communications Innovation and digital economy is no doubt a passionate youth who is concerned about the growth of the country. He has previously vituperate his anger on the state of the nation on social media platforms which was used against him during his screening but he explained that his anger and frustration was borne out of his passion for Nigeria to grow and work like it should.

His screening generated mixed reactions but after tendering his apology he became a cynosure of all eyes regardless of the fact that he is a very brilliant chap who co-founded Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB). Tijani is widely acknowledged for his role as an industry leader in the African technology ecosystem.

He initiated the first visit of Mark Zuckerberg to Nigeria in August 2016, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2019 and 2023 and also hosted a fireside chat with Microsoft founder and co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates. This further places him as a voice in the innovation and technology sector as a significant game changer.

After his screening, all eyes have been on him to replicate his magic in the industry to drive Nigeria from an analogue economy to a more digitised one with his ideas and network across the world. He is being tipped to digitalise Nigeria’s economy with innovative ways that will bring about more investors in technology into the country where Nigeria can produce more tech enthusiasts and also place Nigeria as a more tech hub across the continent. Bosun is on the radar as he is set to bring his experience in the sector to drive the economy to a more digitized one and also to create more chances for the youths to thrive in tech.

Professor Ali Pate

Minister for Health; Professor Muhammad Ali Pate is a well-celebrated Nigerian physician and politician of Practice of Public Health Leadership in the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard University. He has previously served as the Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population and also as Director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF) at the World Bank Group. Pate is also the former Minister of State for Health in Nigeria who understands the terrain owing to his pedigree.

With Nigeria’s deficit in the public health system, Pate is looking to bring his knowledge of the landscape into play to reposition all health sectors to meet the global standard of practices and also reduce the brain drain in the medical profession. He is also one of the super ministers many are watching out for because of his solid pedigree in the health sector and also as a member of various health bodies both locally and internationally.

The Bauchi-born father of six is fully onboard to correct the wrongs in health care delivery in Nigeria and also looking to bring an end to the constant strike of medical personnel in the country. Pate will also help to draw the attention of various medical bodies to the need to [partner with Nigeria in ensuring its medical system functions optimally with the creation of more federal hospitals and also equipping it with modern types of equipment and adequate manpower. The Tinubu administration is more than confident that he will prosper and also bring into play his experience to ensure a more proficient healthcare system in Nigeria.