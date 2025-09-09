Ministers, Others To Proffer Solutions To Oil, Gas Challenges

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, are scheduled to address and profer solutions to challenges in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Other industry experts or speakers expected to give strategies for growth in the sector include: Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe; Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Engr. Farouk Ahmed; and Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Limited, Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

According to a statement over the weekend, they will speak at the Annual Energy Conference 2025 organised by the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC). The statement jointly signed by NAEC Chairman, Mr. Ugo Amadi; and Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Dr. Adeola Yusuf said the theme of the conference is: “Nigeria’s Energy Future: Exploring Opportunities and Addressing Risks for Sustainable Growth.”

It added that the summit which will attract high profile stakeholders in the Nigerian oil & gas, power, mines, steel and solid minerals sectors for robust discussions on the future of Nigeria’s energy industry will take place at Eko Hotel, Lagos on Thursday October 9, 2025. The association also announced that President of Masters Energy Group, Dr. Uche Ogah, will serve as the confab chairman.

According to the programme schedule, the conference will have three panel sessions coming up immediately after the opening ceremony. NAEC, according to the statement, also announced that the 2025 conference will feature the ‘NAEC Industry Awards’, with a streamlined format that will have some merit categories and winners.

The statement quoted the association’s chairman to have explained that the move reflects NAEC’s commitment to promoting accountability and inclusivity in the sector, giving professionals and citizens alike the opportunity to actively recognize excellence within the industry.

On his part, Yusuf noted that the NAEC Conference has built a strong reputation as one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms for policy dialogue, knowledge exchange, and networking. He added that this year’s innovation in the awards segment will set a new benchmark for transparency and industry recognition.

He confirmed that registration for the conference is now open through NAEC’s official website. Yusuf hinted that the 2025 edition would also feature a pre-conference workshop for NAEC members, sponsored by a leading Nigerian energy company, before the end of this month.