Ministers, Others, For 2025 Unilag International Week

Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa; his Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy counterpart, Dr Bosun Tijani, and other experts will declare open and present papers at the 2025 International Week of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The five-day event, which will bring together senior government officials, global development partners, academics, financiers, and technology innovators from within and outside Africa, will focus extensively on artificial intelligence and global collaboration.

The theme of this year’s International Week, which is slated to hold from Monday, October 13 to 17, 2025, at Akoka main campus of the 63-year-old university, is: “Equitable Partnerships and the Future of AI in Africa.” Other experts and dignitaries expected at the weeklong event, according to a statement by the Head, Communication Unit for the university, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, include Africa Lead at OpenAI, one of the world’s foremost artificial intelligence research and deployment companies, and owner of the famous ChatGPT, Emmanuel Lubanzadio; the Managing Director and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at the Bank of America, Yvonne Ike; and Nigerian entrepreneur and Founding Partner of Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, among others.