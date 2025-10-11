Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa; his Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy counterpart, Dr Bosun Tijani, and other experts will declare open and present papers at the 2025 International Week of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The five-day event, which will bring together senior government officials, global development partners, academics, financiers, and technology innovators from within and outside Africa, will focus extensively on artificial intelligence and global collaboration.

The theme of this year’s International Week, which is slated to hold from Monday, October 13 to 17, 2025, at Akoka main campus of the 63-year-old university, is: “Equitable Partnerships and the Future of AI in Africa.”

Other experts and dignitaries expected at the week-long event, according to a statement by the Head, Communication Unit for the university, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, include Africa Lead at OpenAI, one of the world’s foremost artificial intelligence research and deployment companies, and owner of the famous ChatGPT, Emmanuel Lubanzadio; the Managing Director and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at the Bank of America, Yvonne Ike; and Nigerian entrepreneur and Founding Partner of Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, among others.

Some of the highlights of the Week, she added, are the keynote speeches to be presented by the trio of Dr Tijani, Mr Lubanzadio and Ms Ike on the theme of the programme; a session on public procurement and digital governance that will feature Nigeria’s BPP boss, Dr Adedokun that will deliberate on the country’s transition to digital procurement and how this reform could drive transparency, local inclusion, and innovation-led growth.

The event will also spotlight young innovators redefining Africa’s tech landscape, including Adeleke Eniola, a final-year Applied Physics student of the university, and creator of RiaScope -an AI-powered diagnostic tool designed to detect malaria affordably in low-resource communities.

The panellists are a Professor at the University of Manchester, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC), Prof Diana Mitlin; Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca; Prof Matthew Waritay Guah of South Carolina State University, USA, and the Acting Director, NITDA IT Hub (NITHub), Dr Victor Odumuyiwa.

The week, the organisers noted, would feature plenary and technical sessions that would explore a wide range of topics, such as ethical AI governance, data stewardship, educational innovation, startup financing, and the digitalisation of government systems.

“The convergence of diverse expertise is expected to produce actionable outcomes such as policy recommendations, academic partnerships, and investment linkages that strengthen Africa’s digital future,” the statement added.