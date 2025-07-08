Ministers, OPEC, Others Spotlight Issues On Energy Sufficiency

Ministers and other prominent personalities in the oil and gas sector used the opportunity of the 24th Edition of the NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition 2025 Nigerian Content Seminar with the theme: “Achieving Energy Sufficiency through Local Content Implementation,’’ to analyse the sector and advanced ideas that could solve its problems, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

FG

The Federal Government through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has called for the deployment of decisive and pragmatic strategies to increase the revenue the nation earns from oil by ramping up crude oil and gas production.

He gave marching orders to oil companies with dormant oil wells and shut-in wells to make them productive or increase their production level or have their partnership re-evaluation, which could lead to revocation of their licenses.

He warned that the government was prepared to re-evaluate existing partnerships in the oil and gas sector to ensure they aligned with national objectives for resource development and economic value creation.

He said: “Operators must wake up to the responsibility they hold; the era of dormant fields and underperforming assets must give way to action.

“This objective has taken on greater urgency as global financing for oil and gas projects continues to tighten, making it increasingly difficult for operators to secure the capital needed to develop these assets.

“It is no longer acceptable for critical national resources to remain in the hands of companies that lack the technical or financial capacity to optimise them.

We will also not allow those who use such licenses as a lever to access capital, only to divert it to unrelated ventures. “Our oil and gas industry has witnessed far too many cautionary tales of this nature, and we must now draw a clear line.”

He also urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to increase their production target so that there will be more oil production and more revenue for the government to address its budgetary needs.

Lokpobiri said: “When I visited them, they are not as ambitious as I am. I also heard from his own speech that they are thinking about 2 million barrels per day by 2027.

Who will wait for them? Why will I wait for them? What happened to the miles? The difference between 1.8 million barrels and the 2.06 million barrels a day. So I told them that I don’t agree with them.

“And I gave them a clear directive, as the minister supervising them, that I have a duty when I go to the Federal Executive Committee (FEC) to answer to my colleagues, to say, look, you have in the budget 2.06mbpd.

Why are we still doing 1.8mbpd? But we have to do this together. And I said, we can only succeed when we work together. Change that’s your mission.

We cannot wait for 2027 when in 2025 budget we have 2.06mbpd. Why can’t we do 2mbpd this year? And that’s the privilege of engaging.”

Gas

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to utilizing gas as its transition fuel of choice.

He cited its cleaner nature compared to liquid fuels, abundance in Nigeria, and versatility in power generation, industrial use, and transportation. For him, gas enables both decarbonization and development, underscoring its critical role in Nigeria’s energy strategy.

The Decade of Gas Initiative, according to him, is a national development strategy, not just a slogan. He added that it is backed by policy reforms, infrastructure expansion, and strategic collaborations.

He said: “Nigeria boasts one of the largest proven gas reserves in the world with over 200 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, yet we recognise that value is only created when resources are developed and utilised,” he said, adding:

“I am deeply aware of the pivotal role natural gas must play in Nigeria’s journey toward economic transformation, industrialization, and net-zero ambition.

“Through the Decade of Gas Initiative, we are focused on translating our vast gas wealth into tangible socio-economic benefits. This includes driving industrialization, expanding power generation, increasing domestic LPG usage, deepening gas-totransport adoption, and growing gas export capacity.”

Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Senator John Enoh, represented by Senior Special Adviser, Communications, Ifeoma Williams, said members of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment no longer see energy in isolation as a commodity to be exported, but rather as the lifeblood of a reimagined industrial future for Nigeria.

He also emphasized that the validated national industrial policy will be unveiled by the end of July 2025, reflecting the focus of industry leaders, development experts and regional stakeholders.

He said: “The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment stands ready to work hand-in-hand with the energy sector and with our global partners so that together we can move from policy to productivity and

For Nigeria, energy sufficiency goes beyond its availability; it extends towards the key elements of resilience, sovereignty, and sustainability

from ambition to outcomes.” Portfolio Director, Africa & Country Manager – Nigeria, dmg events, Wemimo Oyelana, urged the gathering to carry a shared responsibility to unify in the pursuit of local content development, not for the benefit of a few but for the prosperity of all.

She said: “Let us ensure that the seed we have in Nigeria comes into day growth and to ensure you can.”

NCDMB

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engineer Felix Ogbe, said that the Nigeria First Policy is a bold commitment to build national pride, industrial competence, and sustainable economic growth by putting Nigerian-made products and services first.

He stated that to ensure the policy translates from paper to tangible progress, there were necessary steps that should be taken at the Board.

He opined that there should be the development of a Nigeria First Procurement policy for the Board and that the Board will also incorporate the Nigeria First policy into its internal processes and systems.

Ogbe said the Nigeria First policy will then be incorporated as additional consideration for reviewing and approving Nigeria Content Plans (NCPs), Nigeria Content Compliance Certifications (NCCCs), Certificates of Authorization and others.

He stated that the Board will also commission a Baseline Study to ascertain and verify the available capacity of Nigerian service providers.

OPEC

Secretary General, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais, who spoke virtually said that accelerating global energy progress is arguably more important than ever before, especially in the developing world.

He said that OPEC’s World Oil Outlook sees global primary energy demand grow by 23% between now and the year 2050.

He added that this will be driven by many factors, which include demographics, organization, and economic growth.

According to him, the population in the world is expected to rise from around 8 billion people today to almost 10 billion by 2050. He opined that this growth will be concentrated almost entirely in the developing world and OECD regions, adding that around two billion people are expected to move into cities by 2050.

He said that this is equivalent to around 110 cities the size of Lagos, or nearly 450 cities the size of Abuja and that this will add to the global urban landscape.

He cautioned that while this will challenge energy infrastructure, it will also represent an important opportunity to mitigate energy poverty for the estimated 675 million people who remain until today without access to basic forms of energy, and the additional 2.3 billion who still lack clean cooking fuels.

He noted that accelerating global energy progress will also be critical in underpinning economic growth globally.

Al Ghais said: “Notably, we see the global economy almost doubling in size by 2050, largely again driven by non-OECD economies. These three trends alone demonstrate that accelerating global energy progress will clearly require all energies, especially hydrocarbons.

“Again, OPEC’s World Oil Outlook expects oil to retain the largest share of the energy mix in 2050 at almost 30%, while oil and gas combined are expected to remain above 50% in 2050.

Given these trends, there has thankfully been a marked shift in global energy discussions over the past year or so. Policymakers and media are once again increasingly recognizing the need to deliver energy security and affordability alongside reducing emissions.”

NNPC Ltd

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, said the Petroleum Industry Act has enabled NNPC Ltd to begin the journey of transforming from a corporation to a limited liability company.

He said the journey is about halfway through the PIA, where it has freed up the company to begin to seek its own financing and begin to collaborate with institutions such as ourselves, and that ladder goes up.

He stated the company has transformed into a commercially focused limited liability company and has been repositioned to finance its operations independently and attract global investment partnerships.

According to him, currently, NNPC is able to raise its finances for all its businesses and has consistently met its cash call obligations for Joint Venture operations.

He said: “Cash calls are critical contributions required from NNPC to fund joint venture operations. By clearing our obligations, we have demonstrated fiscal discipline, operational efficiency and restored confidence among our international partners.

“We are committed to national development. Our mandate remains rooted in three pillars – ensuring energy security, enabling economic growth, and creating long-term value for the country.

And critically, we see ourselves not only as participants in the energy transition but as leaders, pushing Nigerian ships to clean up oil with natural gas as the bridge and renewable energy on the horizon.

“President Bola Tinubu has given us a clear mandate, one that is both ambitious and achievable. In 2024, our industry attracted $17 billion in new investments, our target is to increase investment across the energy value chain to a minimum of $30 billion by 2027 and $60 billion by 2021.

These investments will underpin our national aspiration to raise production to 2 million barrels by 2027, sustainably, not peak, sustainable 2 million barrels, and 3 million barrels by 2030. Our greater goal is to achieve 10 BCL per day of gas by 2027 and 30 BCL per day by 2021.”

He added: “The roadmap to deliver this mandate is clear. First, through strategic partnerships with the international oil companies (IOCs), the indigenous producers, technology providers, contractors, consultants, and the capital markets.

Second, through performance contracts and key performance indicators that drive accountability and results at levels of our operations.

Third, through investment in diversification, digital transformation, and most importantly, investment in our people. We are prioritizing gas from upstream development to processing, transportation, and utilization.

Last Line

“In the midst of the challenges, there is unprecedented opportunity in Nigeria today. Thanks to the reform brought about by the petroleum industry, we now have a regulated and peaceful environment that is clear, stable, and investment-friendly.

Nigeria is your dependable partner, commercially focused, aligned with global standards. “And Nigeria is a place not just for over 200 million people, but for an African continent that is arisen with energy potential.

Now is the time to invest. Now is the time to innovate. Now is the time to form partnerships that go beyond transactions and deliver long-term strategic facilitation.”