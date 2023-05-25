Ministers Of State Redundant Under Buhari-Keyamo Laments

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has lamented that those with the portfolio under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last eight years were redundant. The minister, who described the position as unconstitutional, said this yesterday in his remarks at the valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

While thanking Buhari for enriching his Curriculum Vitae by his appointment as a junior minister, Keyamo disclosed that many of his colleagues holding same.portfolio have been grumbling but we’re not bold enough to speak out. According to him, it would be difficult to assess individual performances of the Ministers of State since their discretions were shackled under those of the substantive Ministers.

He disclosed that any original idea developed by a Minister of State were being subjected to clearance by another colleague in the Cabinet before they could sail through for consideration by the Council.