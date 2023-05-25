New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ministers Of State…

Ministers Of State Redundant Under Buhari-Keyamo Laments

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has lamented that those with the portfolio under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last eight years were redundant. The minister, who described the position as unconstitutional, said this yesterday in his remarks at the valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

While thanking Buhari for enriching his Curriculum Vitae by his appointment as a junior minister, Keyamo disclosed that many of his colleagues holding same.portfolio have been grumbling but we’re not bold enough to speak out. According to him, it would be difficult to assess individual performances of the Ministers of State since their discretions were shackled under those of the substantive Ministers.

He disclosed that any original idea developed by a Minister of State were being subjected to clearance by another colleague in the Cabinet before they could sail through for consideration by the Council.

Read Previous

Fifa U-20 W’cup: Flying Eagles Beat Italy, Berth In Next Round
Read Next

We’ve Grown Families’ Economies With Road Projects –Okowa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023