Ministers Of State, Petroleum Resources Storm Port Harcourt Refinery

The New Ministers of State, Petroleum Resources, arrived at Port-Harcourt, the River State capital, on Friday to inspect the Port-Harcourt refinery plants to assess the progress of work on the ongoing rehabilitation at the refinery.

The team, according to reports, is expected to engage with the refinery’s engineering contracts during the visit.

The ministers will also be attending the Refineries Steering Committee Meeting.

They are the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and his counterpart, Gas, Honourable Ekperikpe Ekpo. Included in the team is also the Group Chief Executive Officer of The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari.