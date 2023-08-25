Ministers, NNPCL, Others Tour Port Harcourt Refinery

…FG reiterates commitment to ending importation of petroleum product

…Reassures on December 2023 deadline for refinery resumption

The Federal Government on Friday reiterated its commitment to ending petroleum products’ importation soon.

It stated that efforts were being redoubled to restore the nation’s local refining capacity.

This Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, gave the assurance during an inspection tour of the rehabilitation work progress at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd. plant, on Friday.

The Minister gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Garba Deen Muhammad.

The Minister, who was in the company of his counterpart, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Gabriel T. Aduda, and the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari, stated that considering the level of progress recorded in the PHRC rehabilitation project, the plant will come back on stream by December this year.

Lokpobiri, said, “Our objective in coming here today is to ensure that in the next few years, Nigeria stops fuel importation. From what we have seen here today, Port Harcourt Refinery will come on board by the end of the year, Warri will come on stream by the end of the first quarter of next year, and Kaduna will also come on board towards the end of next year.

“If you add that to the Dangote Refinery, we will be able to stop fuel importation, and Nigerians will enjoy the full benefits of deregulation.”

The Minister also said he was satisfied with the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Port Harcourt refinery, and noted that once all the refineries were back on stream, Nigerians would enjoy a better supply of petroleum products, and that foreign exchange would be domesticated, leading to an improved economy.

Ekpo called for collaborative efforts to make the refineries resume operations:

He said, “We are here to go into the field. Yesterday was the era of subsidies. Today, we don’t have subsidies. Today, people are in a desperate situation to heave a sigh of relief; and see how to live. You all know that petrol is very vital to our economy. All hands must be on deck to ensure that the refineries are working.”

Kyari said bringing back the refineries to their optimal levels is a national aspiration, and that the company remained focused on delivering that.

He said, “We are aware of our nation’s challenges in terms of fuel supply. But we are not here to give excuses. We are focused on delivering this rehabilitation project, our two other refineries, and all other investments towards revamping the nation’s refining capacity. We are hopeful that in 2024, this country will be a net exporter of petroleum products.”

During the visit, the two Ministers also participated in the Refineries’ Rehabilitation Steering Committee meeting and held a meeting with the refinery’s Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Contractors, according to Muhammad.