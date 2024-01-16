Ministers, Customs seek end to physical inspection of cargoes

As part of efforts to ensure port efficiency and competitiveness, the ministers of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, and Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, have met and agreed that physical inspection of cargoes at the ports must be phased out. They noted that the use of modern technologies like scanners was important to addressing the issue of ports congestion to boost efficiency and competitiveness. In a joint statement by Media Aide to the minister, Marine, and Blue Economy, Ismail Omipidan, and National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, the Customs Compton General was charged to enforce the use of scanners at the ports. Also, they encouraged private investors to come in and invest in the deployment and maintenance of scanners at the nation’s ports.

According to them, the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, had the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, attending virtually. They also resolved to ensure a new construction that will bypass the fixed scanner at Apapa, so as to ensure the unhindered progression of scanning process during crucial infrastructure development.

The statement noted: “The primary thrust of this collaborative venture was to deliberate and actualise initiatives that would not only open up ports but also foster seamless cooperation and trade and facilitation.

A key focal point of discussion was the strategic integration of the Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology (NIIT) to bolster operational efficiency in Nigerian seaports.” Also, the meeting entrusted the Comptroller General of Customs with the mandate to champion and prioritise cargo scanning over traditional physical examination methods, calling for optimal use of existing scanners at prominent ports such as Apapa, Tincan Island, Onne, and PTML.