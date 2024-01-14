Ministers Charged on Fervent Prayer, Purity

Gospel minsters across denominations have been urged to take serious- ly their intimacy with God, consecration and steer clear of sexual sins, diabolism, satanic doctrines, compromise and other acts capable of defiling and extinguishing God’s fire. The charge was made at the ‘Fire of Pentecost’ ahead of the ‘El-Shaddai Crusade’ organised by Ekunola Davies Ministry International in collaboration with Genesis Team International, an interdenominational evangelistic ministry birthed into the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) through Pro- phetic Evangelist Ekunola Davies.

In his opening remarks, Davies said the essence of the retreat was to rekindle the fire of God and the early days of revival particularly among ministers whom he described as vessels who ought to be carriers of God’s power. Speaking with newsmen, he emphasised the need to set the template for kingdom assignment in the New Year. He stated:”Like I said in my opening remarks this is the beginning of the year and it is the gathering of the ministers of God to be refreshed and for them to rekindle their fire for the tasks ahead of them.”

On the deepening of evils despite the proliferation of churches in the nation, he said, “Let us bless God for proliferation of churches, if not for that the evil would have been more. The church is a control and the light. We are in the world and from inception there have been evils in the world but the Bible says the church shall be built and the gates of hell shall not prevail.” Davies also called on Nigerians to “embrace peace and pray for our leaders.” One of the guest preachers, Pastor Olalekan Amusan of Christ Image Assembly, while addressing the ministers outlined things not to take with levity including balancing ministry and family.

President and Founder of Virtuous Ministry Inter- national, Evang. Akinwale Adegbole, advised ministers not to restrict having divine encounters to specific locations, as he emphasised that ” encounters with God have no locations, it could even be in the toilet.” Adegbole reminded ministers to dare to be different, ensure lasting footprints, in- vest time in God’s presence for undiluted power, stay organised through the help of the Holy Spirit, ignite true fire by uncompromised walk in holiness, beware of women, beware of unstable doctrines and warn people especially elders who are on the path of destruction.

“As long as you dwell on something not important the Holy Spirit will not come… The power of the HolySpirit and anointing soothes. You cannot be anointed and your family is disorganised, your families are to be beneficiaries of the anointing.