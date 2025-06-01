Ministers, CBN Governor To Proffer Solutions To Nigeria’s Energy Sector Challenges

Share

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, are expected to provide insights and solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria’s energy sector.

They are scheduled as keynote speakers at the upcoming annual conference of the Nigerian Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC), according to a statement released on Sunday by NAEC Chairman, Mr. Ugo Amadi.

The event, slated for October 9, 2025, will be held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, with the theme: “Nigeria’s Energy Future: Exploring Opportunities, Addressing Risks for Sustainable Growth.”

Amadi said the 2025 edition promises to be robust and insightful, focusing on current developments in Nigeria’s energy landscape amid the global energy transition.

The conference will also host representatives from international energy organizations such as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as Chief Executive Officers of international oil companies (IOCs), independent and national energy companies, and other leading industry stakeholders.

Amadi noted that the conference will conclude with the release of a comprehensive report featuring policy recommendations for regulatory reform, a stakeholder network framework, and key investment opportunity highlights across the sector.

Chairman of the 2025 Conference Planning Committee, Dr. Adeola Yusuf, said the gathering aims to bring together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to deliberate on opportunities and challenges within Nigeria’s evolving energy space.

He noted that discussions will focus on unlocking investments, fostering sustainable growth, and driving innovation across the sector.

Yusuf revealed that key topics will include a deep dive into Nigeria’s energy policy and regulatory framework, the impact of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) on investment, and the roles of regulatory agencies such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in building investor confidence.

One major segment, he said, will explore “Accessing Financing and Investment Opportunities for Gas”, where panellists will assess Nigeria’s current investment climate, infrastructure gaps, the roles of local and international financial institutions, and innovative financing models such as Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and crowdfunding.

On the power sector, Yusuf said a dedicated session themed “The Power Solution: Energy Infrastructure, Technology, and Integration” will address post-privatisation financing challenges, renewable energy adoption, and the role of technology in enhancing energy efficiency.

