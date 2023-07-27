Ministerial Screening Will Be Thorough, Not Wishy-Washy – Senate

…As Chamber commences screening Monday

The Senate, on Thursday, vowed to make the screening of ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu very thorough, in order to get the best hands to help the President effectively pilot governance in the present dispensation.

The Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja at the close of the day’s plenary session.

He also revealed that the screening would commence on Monday next week, to enable the apex legislative Assembly to complete the exercise before embarking on annual recess.

The National Assembly would have adjourned today for its annual recess but did not because of the ministerial list, which was submitted to the Senate Thursday by the Presidency.

Adaramodu also commended President Tinubu, for sending the list before the constitutional deadline of 60 days, upon swearing in, maintaining that the screening would commence on Monday next week and run through the week.

Stressing that the screening would be thorough, Adaramodu said: “The screening this time around is going to be very thorough. It is not going to be wishy-washy. There is nothing like taking a bow and going this time around.

“You can only take a bow and go if there is no question for you. If you come up and nobody is asking any questions, and you can prove to yourself that you have satisfied all the criteria that can make us as the representatives of the people, believe that you are going to deliver, then you will surely take a bow.

According to him,” The Senate is happy to receive the ministerial list before the constitutional deadline of 60 days upon swearing in the new government. We have shelved our annual vacation which we ought to have announced today so we can begin the screening next week, starting from 11 am on Monday.

“The nominees will satisfy all criteria for delivery; mental, character, energy because they are the oxygen the government needs to fly this Nigeria aeroplane to the promised land.”

On not apportioning portfolios to the ministerial nominees by the President, the lawmaker noted that the job of a minister is like that of a Governor, who doesn’t need to be an Engineer to build bridges for his people or be a military officer to be able to provide security for his people.

“The ministers wouldn’t have to have expertise in all spheres of human endeavours. In special cases, of course, expertise will be considered, like in Health and Judiciary.

“But in a ministry like Special Duties, what would the minister study be qualified? So, we will rely on their experience,” he said.

On the nominees with allegations of misappropriation of funds like in the case of some former Governors, the Senate Spokesman said “We will check everyone out accordingly, but don’t forget all the nominees had undergone security checks and subsequent clearances before their names were made public.

However, we will be glad to receive reports of allegations of misappropriation of public funds, from their constituents so we can have grounds to pin them down.

Also, reacting to the ministerial nominations, Senator Buba Umar Shehu, representing Bauchi South, commended President Tinubu for bringing out what he described as the best for the ministerial appointment, saying that he was excited upon going through the list of the nominees.

Meanwhile, there are about six women on the list sent by the President, just as the States of origin and portfolios of the nominees were not attached to the list.

Also, it was observed that States such as Adamawa, Kogi, Lagos, Anambra and Bayelsa were conspicuously absent from the list.