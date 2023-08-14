Ministerial Screening: The drama, intrigues

After President Bola Tinubu was sworn on May 29, many were eager to know the crop of people he would assemble to form his cabinet.

Therefore, Nigerians were desperate to see his list of ministerial nominees in order to know the characters and personalities the President will engage to help him actualize his Renewed Hope agenda and chart a new course for the comatose economy. It was against the backdrop of this desperation and resultant suspense that speculation became the order of the day, when the list did not come as quickly as expected. This led to about three different lists of imaginary ministerial nominees flying left, right and centre, within the nation’s media landscape, particularly the social media and some conventional media.

The development further prompted some reputable media organisations to predict the actual date Tinubu would submit the ministerial list to the Senate. Interestingly, none of the predictions came to pass. Even the day the list arrived the National Assembly, a major Nigerian daily wrote that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabi, received the correspondence the previous night. On the contrary, it was the Chief of Staff to President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who personally brought the mail to the Senate during plenary on Thursday, July 27.

Politics of screening After the submission ministerial list, Nigerians became expectant and waited to see a discreet, thorough and detailed exercise. What provoked this expectation was the promise and assurances made by some principal officers of the Senate to the effect that the screening would be thorough in order to ensure that the best brains and most qualified by all standards, are hired to effectively assist the President deliver good governance to the citizenry.

Those who gave the assurances are the Senate leader and spokesperson, Senators Opeyemi Bamidele and Yemi Adaramodu. The duo, who different fora, assured Nigerians that the exercise would be comprehensive enough to bring out the best, who will serve in the federal cabinet. Senator Adaramodu (APC Ekiti South), shortly after the Senate received the list, told journalists at a press briefing with the Senate correspondents in Abuja, that the apex legislative Assembly, would carry out thorough screening on all the nominees and that there would not be much provision for the “bow and go” tradition.

His words: “The screening is going to be thorough. It is not going to be a situation where the screening will be anyhow. We are going to know the background of the nominees and we are not going to disappoint Nigerians. “It is not going to be a shallow screening. You must have the character, you must have the face, you must have the behaviour to be among the cabin crew that is going to fly Nigeria. This time around, Nigeria is going to be better. Whoever gets to the floor of the Senate will be screened. We will not manufacture any questions. “You can only take a bow and go, if there is no question for you.

If you come up and nobody is asking any question, and you can prove yourself that you have satisfied all the criteria that can make us as the representatives of the people to believe that you are going to deliver, then you will surely take a bow. “The nominees will satisfy all criteria for delivery in terms of mental, character and energy because they are the oxygen the government needs to fly this Nigeria airplane to the Promised Land.”

On the nominees with allegations of misappropriation of funds like in the case of some former governors, the Senate spokesperson said: “We will check everyone out accordingly, but don’t forget that all the nominees had undergone security checks and subsequent clearances before their names were made public.

However, we will be glad to receive reports of allegations of misappropriation of public funds, from their constituents so we can have grounds to pin them down.” Senator Bamidele, who also gave assurance that the Senate would be thorough in the screening of the ministerial nominees, said the Red Chamber will scrutinise them to ascertain their competences and capabilities to serve Nigeria diligently and in such a way that will bring dividends of democracy to the populace.

“Let me assure Nigerians that the screening won’t be only bow and go except for those who had been members of the National Assembly before and who we know and appreciate that they have the wherewithal to give Nigerians qualitative leadership. “Nigerians expect us to be thorough They are expecting us to do a thorough screening.

But take a bow and go is not an unparliamentary convention, it has become a practice all over the world and that person must be a former member of the parliament, who is well known to us and somebody we have confidence in his ability. We are going to follow the constitution to ensure that we deliver our mandate to make those who voted for us happy.

This will occur at the level of parliament, oversight functions and at the committee level. “We will partner Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver on his promises to Nigerians. We are determined to ensure that all the three arms of government, particularly the judiciary are put on a good footing to be able to deliver justice without fear or favour. So, we are determined to ensure that the right people are brought on board,” the Senate Leader said.

However, many Nigerians, who didn’t understand the idea behind the “bow and go” tradition of the parliament, wondered why the Red Chamber jettisoned its promise of thorough screening and sustained it but extended the privilege to some people who have never been members of the parliament, whether at the state or the federal level. Bow and go dominates screening On Monday, July 31, when the screening commenced, out of 14 nominees who appeared before the Senate for the exercise, many of them were asked to take a bow and go, without being subjected to intense interrogation as promised by the leadership of the Senate. In fact, Nine out of the nominees were asked to take a bow and go, without subjecting them to serious interrogations.

During this period, the Senate also extended the privilege to some former governors, including Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State. On Tuesday August 1, which was the second day of the exercise, some senators even intensified efforts towards shielding nominees from any form of deep interrogation. This led to drama as well as uproar on the floor of the Red Chamber, as Akpabio blocked a petition accusing el-Rufai of being behind insecurity and disunity that engulfed Kaduna State during his tenure as governor. Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) had brought the petition against ElRufai, when he stood before lawmakers for screening.

The petition notwithstanding, the legislators went ahead to screen el-Rufai and asked him to go after he responded to few questions posed to him on how to tackle the lingering problems of power sector in Nigeria.

Even when el-Rufai voluntarily wanted to speak on the petition brought against him, the President of the Senate intervened and stopped him from responding to it, saying the Senate will refer the matter to the relevant security agencies. It was obvious that many of the senators, who wanted the former governor of Kaduna State to respond to the petition against him by some groups in Kaduna State were disappointed and agitated that Akpabio shielded him On Wednesday, August 2, which was the third day of the screening exercise, the President of the Senate, and the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, also shielded Mr. Dele Alake, from responding to some sensitive and critical questions by some senators, when he appeared before the Senate chamber.

A lawmaker from Plateau North Senatorial District and Minority Leader of the Senate, Simon Mwadkwon, took the former presidential spokesman, up on his alleged comment, labelling supporters of a certain presidential candidate as “wild dogs” during the last presidential elections, but Akpabio urged his colleagues to avoid bringing up campaign issues during the screening, saying: “Campaigns are over and questions must be nationalistic and not partisan.”

The body language of the President of the Senate and his utterances, latently introduced partisanship into the screening process. New Telegraph checks, actually revealed that some of the senators were totally against the positions of the President of the Senate and the Senate Leader, in defending most of the nominees, whenever they were asked critical questions bordering on national interest. There was no doubt that the duo repeatedly defended and ultimately shielded some nominees with issues that needed deeper interrogations and clarifications.

A senator, who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, expressed serious concerns that what was done for most of the nominees was rather a jamboree. He claimed that the leadership of the Senate was all out to impress President Tinubu rather than Nigerians, whose mandate the lawmakers are holding in trust. He said: “I was surprised when the Senate President made a U-turn from his initial position in the course of this screening. The Senate President told us not to even look at the nominees.

In fact, I think I heard him, when he said that we should not greet the nominees. But the same person did a different thing; something must have happened.

“I believe very strongly that they called him and told him to make sure that every nominee is confirmed; otherwise, I don’t see the reason behind shielding a nominee from answering questions where necessary. This is just a mere formality and not screening. What is screening, and if there are petitions against a nominee, why can’t the Senate look into the issues raised in such petitions.” Another senator also expressed worries over the cover up given to some of the nominees, who presented some questionable academic credentials.

One other appalling scenario, which Nigerians are faulting in the screening process is that most senators spoke in defence of nominees from their political zones, and most times appealed to the Senate to allow them to take a bow and go, not minding whether such nominees had been in parliament before or not. The women folk also made interventions whenever a female nominee appeared for screening, pleading that such nominee should be allowed to take a bow and go just because she is a woman.

But, given the fact that the Senate gave assurances that it would be thorough during the screening of the nominees, Nigerians did not expect to see the same lawmakers defending the nominees on frivolous grounds. Apologies by some nominees It is quite fascinating to note that some ministerial nominees were compelled by the lawmakers to apologise for their past exuberant misdeeds either against the country or against the parliament. One of such persons is the ministerial nominee from Ogun State, Bosun Tijani, who had to apologise to the Senate over his unpatriotic and derogatory tweets against senators and Nigeria as a nation.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North Senatorial District, had taken Tijani up on some non-patriotic tweets he posted about four years ago, which the lawmaker described as embarrassing and unbefitting of a personality that would occupy a public office in Nigeria. Visiting Tijani’s past comments on social media, Senator Buhari said: “On the 21st of July 2019, Dr. Bosun tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation.” He, therefore asked the nominee to clarify whether he still believes in Nigeria and the country’s passport. Responding, the 46-year-old Tijani, said he is very passionate about Nigeria and committed to the country’s development. He explained that he made the offensive tweets as a result of a frustrating experience he had with the Chinese Embassy.

At the end of the day, his apology was accepted by the Senate. Another nominee, who apologised during the screening is the immediate past Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo. He apologised to the Senate for disrespecting the National Assembly in the year 2020, when he was invited to clarify the implementation of the 774,000 Special Public Works Programme. Keyamo’s appearance caused a serious disagreement in the Senate after the Senate Minority Whip, Darlington Nwokocha, raised issues against him. Nwokocha had accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly as well as accusing it of being corrupt, when he was summoned to give explanation on the implementation of the Special Works Programme. After drawing the attention of the Senate to the disrespectful attitude of Keyamo towards the lawmakers then, Nwokocha moved a motion that the Senate should suspend the screening of Keyamo, pending when he would give full explanation on how he handled and disbursed the N52 billion for the said programme. His motion was seconded by Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, AbiaSouth).

The President of the Senate, thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the legislators were divided on the matter and the floor of the Senate went into uncontrollable uproar. The situation became so uncontrollable that Akpabio had to stand on his feet to calm the rowdy session. Sensing danger for Keyamo, the Senate Leader, Bamidele, raised a point of order, asking the Chamber to go into closed door session to resolve the matter.

The President of the Senate granted the request and the Chamber went into an executive session, which lasted for about three hours. Speaking after the Senate resumed from the executive session, Keyamo said: “I apologise and the apology is without reservation.” He said the entire register of the “beneficiaries of the Special Public Works programme and their details, including their account numbers and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) are with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Senator Ali Ndume therefore, moved a motion that the Senate do accept his apology and allow him to take the leave of the Senate. Ndume’s motion was seconded by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers), and Akpabio asked Keyamo to take a bow and go. El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete not confirmed After the screening of the 48 ministerial nominees, the Senate confirmed only 45 of them, while three of them were dropped. Those affected are the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai; a former deputy governor of Taraba State, Abubakar Danladi and Stella Okotete (Delta State nominee). The President of the Senate explained that the three nominees are still being subjected to further security checks.

However, investigations carried out by New Telegraph revealed that the three nominees have too many petitions against them, a development that made the senators not to have any other choice than to drop them, pending further decisions on their cases. Protest against marginalisation The screening of the ministerial nominees did not end without protests. Specifically, senators representing the South East geo-political zone, on the last day of the exercise, decried what they considered the marginalisation of their zone by President Tinubu.

The aggrieved senators, therefore, called on the President, to urgently balance geo-political representation by appointing additional two ministers as zonal slots. The lawmakers made the observation and request in a motion entitled: “Urgent need to balance geopolitical representation in the ministerial appointment” was sponsored by Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) and cosponsored by fourteen other senators from the South-East.

The lawmakers observed that the North-West has 10 ministerial nominees, North-East (eight), North Central (eight), South West (nine) and South-South (eight) while the South East has only five nominees, describing it as a breach of the Constitution and the Federal Character Principle. In the motion, the lawmakers cited Section 14 (3) of 1999 Constitution as amended, pointing out that it provides that “the composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few State or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.”

The motion said further: “Also aware that Section 5 (a) & (b) under part 3 of Federal Character Commission Act Cap 17 laws of Federation 2004 provides that: “As far as practicable, the appointment to the various categories of political offices shall be done on the basis of equitable representation of the States of the federation, FCT or Zones as appropriate using the relevant formula.

No doubt, the screening and confirmation of the ministerial nominees have come and gone, however, the process adopted by the 10th Senate has been adjudged by many, to have fallen short of the expectations of Nigerians, a development that has raised so much agitations and doubts in the hearts of many regarding the readiness of the present administration to navigate the country out of its present woes.