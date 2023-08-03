Ministerial Screening: President Seeks Senate’s Swift Confirmation

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, forwarded the names of an additional 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation. The fresh ministerial nominees are: Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo from Kano State, Dr Bosun Tijani (Ogun), Dr Maryam Shetty (Kano), Isiak Salako and Tunji Alausa (both Lagos).

Others are Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi) Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Bello Matawal- le (Zamfara), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Lola Ade John and Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi). Also on the list are Prof. Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger), Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe), Senator Heineken Lokpobori (Bayelsa), Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba), and Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo (both FCT).

President Tinubu, in his letter, which was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, appealed to the lawmakers to ensure expeditious screening and confirmation of the nominee. The Senate had earlier completed the screening of the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees President Tinubu forwarded to the Chamber last week Thursday.

During yesterday’s exercises Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele shielded Mr. Dele Alake, from responding to some sensitive and critical questions by some Senators when he appeared before the Chamber.

A lawmaker from Plateau North Senatorial District and minority Leader of the Senate, Simon Mwadkwon, took Alake up on his alleged comment, labelling supporters of a certain presidential candidate as “wild dogs” during the last presidential election.

Alake, who hails from Ekiti State, was the Director of Strategic Communication of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the February 25, 2023 poll that brought in Tinubu as President.

After Mwadkwon’s question, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, urged his colleagues to avoid campaign issues, saying “campaigns are over” and “questions must be nationalistic and not partisan”.

Mwadkwon continued and insisted that Alake answer whether it is true or not that he labelled opponents of his principal as “wild dogs” during the electioneering process earlier this year. However, Akpabio interjected and asked that his colleague move to his second question.

Also, Bamidele tackled Mwadkwon and said that the Plateau Senator had brought politics into the screening by asking that Alake recite the national anthem while other nominees were not asked to do the same