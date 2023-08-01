Ministerial Screening: Kogi Senator Opposes El-Rufai’s Bid

As the upper chamber of the National Assembly commenced the grilling process of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Senator Sunday Karimi representing Kogi West moved against his ministerial bid.

It would be recalled that the Senate entered day two of the screening of the ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu for subsequent confirmation last Thursday.

During the ministerial screening on Tuesday, the Senate asked El-Rufai questions relating to power and energy.

After El-Rufai finished his presentations, Karimi got up and informed the house that he had filed a petition against the previous governor on the security situation in Southern Kaduna.

“Mr President, I have a petition written against the nominee over the issue of insecurity in Southern Kaduna when he was governor,” Karimi stated, holding up a brown envelope.

“If I am permitted, I will like to read the petition.”

Before the legislators could ask him any questions, El-Rufai previously outlined in front of the Senate his accomplishments as governor and former minister of the FCT.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari, a lawmaker from Zamfara West, was the one who first questioned him.

Suleiman Kwari, the senator for Kaduna North, pleaded with his colleagues to permit the former governor to take a bow after Yari’s query.

El-Rufai, on the other hand, responded to Yari’s inquiries at which point Akpabio instructed him to go.

GodsWill Akpabio, president of the senate, who declined to accept the petition, claimed that several petitions had been received against various ministerial nominations.

He said, “This is not the place to consider petitions, we will sit with the petitions later and refer them to relevant authorities.

“Please, take a bow, my brother.”