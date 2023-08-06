Ministerial Screening: 10th Senate’s Curious Route

CHUKWU DAVID in this analysis looks at the ongoing screening of would- be members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, concluding that the Senate failed to grill the nominees for the serious job of rebuilding the country

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, forwarded his first batch of ministerial list of twenty-eight nominees for screening and confirmation, Nigerians obviously became expectant and waited to see a discreet, thorough and detailed exercise. Part of this expectation was anchored on earlier promises and assurances made by some principal officers of the Senate, to the effect that the screening would be thorough, to ensure that the best brains and most qualified by all standards, were hired to effectively assist the President deliver good governance to the citizenry.

Those who gave the assurances are the Senate Spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu and the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, stressing that the exercise would be comprehensive to bring out the best of the nominees to serve in the federal cabinet. Senator Adaramodu (APC Ekiti South) had promised to carry out thorough screening on all the nominees and that there would not be much provision for ‘bow and go’ tradition.

“The screening is going to be thorough. It is not going to be a situation where the screening will be anyhow. We are going to know the background of the nominees and we are not going to disappoint Nigerians. “It is not going to be a shallow screening. You must have the character, you must have the face, you must have the behaviour to be among the cabin crew that is going to fly Nigeria. This time around, Nigeria is going to be better.

Whoever gets to the floor of the Senate will be screened. We will not manufacture any questions. “You can only take a bow and go if there is no question for you. If you come up and nobody is asking any question, and you can prove yourself that you have satisfied all the criteria that can make us as the representatives of the people, to believe that you are going to deliver, then you will surely take a bow.

“The nominees will satisfy all criteria for delivery; mental, character, energy because they are the oxygen the government needs to fly this Nigeria airplane to the promised land. On the nominees with allegations of misappropriation of funds like in the case of some former Governors, the Senate Spokesman said “we will check everyone out accordingly, but don’t forget all the nominees had undergone security checks and subsequent clearances before their names were made public.

However, we will be glad to receive reports of allegations of misappropriation of public funds, from their constituents so we can have grounds to pin them down. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who also spoke during his birthday celebration in Ekiti, echoed the position of the Spokesperson, assuring Nigerians that the Senate would be thorough with the screening of the ministerial nominees presented by the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Bamidele said the Senate would scrutinise the ministers thoroughly to ascertain their competences and capabilities to serve Nigeria diligently and in such a way that will bring dividends of democracy to the populace. “The nominees will satisfy all criteria for delivery; mental, character, energy because they are the oxygen the government needs to fly this Nigeria aero- plane to the Promised Land,” he said.

However, many Nigerians, who didn’t understand the idea behind the ‘bow and go’ principle of the Parliament, wondered why the Red Chamber jettisoned its promise of thorough screening and sustained the ‘bow and go’ tradition. On Monday July 31st, when the screening actually started, out of fourteen nominees who appeared before the Senate for the exercise, many of them were asked to take a bow and go, without being subjected to intense interrogation.

At the end of the day, the apex legislative Chamber succeeded in screening 14 out of the 28 nominees in the first list. Nine out of the fourteen screened nominees were, however, asked to take a bow and go, without subjecting them to serious interrogations. They also extended the privilege to some former governors including Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

On Tuesday August 1st, which was the second day of the screening exercise, there was a drama and uproar on the floor of the Red Chamber, as the Akpabio blocked a petition accusing El-Rufai of being behind the insecurity and disunity that engulfed Kaduna during his tenure as Governor. Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had brought the petition against El-Rufai when he stood before the Senators for screening.

The petition notwithstanding, the Senate went ahead to screen El-Rufai and asked him to go, after responding to other questions posed to him by some Senators, on how to tackle the lingering problems of the power sector in Nigeria. El-Rufai had wanted to speak on the petition brought against him, but the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, immediately intervened and said that the Senate would refer the matter to the appropriate quarters and then asked him to bow and go.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, which was the 3rd day of the exercise, the President of the Senate, and Senator Bamidele, also shielded Mr. Dele Alake, from responding to some sensitive and critical questions by some Senators when he appeared before the Chamber in the ongoing ministerial screening.

The Senate, which already screened 23 out of the 28 ministerial nominees earlier forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu, for confirmation, had resumed the exercise Friday afternoon, to attend to the remaining five nominees. The lawmaker from Plateau North Senatorial District and Minority Leader of the Senate, Simon Mwadkwon, took presidential spokesman Alake up on his alleged comment, labeling supporters of a certain presidential candidate as “wild dogs” during the last presidential elections.

After Mwadkwon’s question, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, urged his colleagues to avoid campaign issues, saying “campaigns are over” and “questions must be nationalistic and not partisan”. Sunday Telegraph checks, however, revealed that some of the Senators were totally against the positions of the President of the Senate and the Senate Leader, in defending most of the nominees whenever they were asked critical questions bordering on national interest by the lawmakers.

One of the Senators who spoke to our Correspondent on the condition of anonymity, expressed serious concerns that what was done for most of the nominees was rather a jamboree, alleging that the leadership of the Senate was trying to impress President Bola Tinubu. “I was surprised when the Senate President made a U-turn from his initial position in the course of this screening.

The Senate President who even told us not to even look at the nominees; in fact, I think I heard him when he said that we should not even greet them. The same person did a completely different thing. “I believe very strongly that they called him and told him to make sure that every nominee is confirmed; otherwise, I don’t see the reason behind shielding a nominee from answering questions where necessary.

This is just a mere formality and not screening. What is screening, and if there are petitions against a nominee, why can’t the Senate look into the petition,” the Senators lamented. Another Senator also expressed worries over the cover up given some nominees who presented some questionable academic credentials, such as a nominee who presented only two credentials for School certificate and similar discrepancies in their resume.

One other appalling scenario, which Nigerians are faulting in the screening process is that most Senators had always spoken in defence of nominees from their political zones, and most times appealed to the Senate to allow such people to take a bow and go. The women folk also made interventions whenever a female nominee appeared for screening, pleading that such nominee should be allowed to take a bow and go, just because she is a woman.

Contrary to what Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, a former spokesperson of the House of Representatives said, it turned out that the leadership of the National Assembly, failed in this particular case to do justice to its duties. Specifically, Eyiboh had said in a recent interview with Sunday Telegraph: “This particular National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, I think is willing and able and has the sufficient capacity to rescue us from where we are.

And the issue of rubber stamping – if the President had done what he has done, which everybody is applauding and the legislature is collaboratively buying into the reform and you call that rubber stamp- ing. That cannot be rubber stamping. “Rubber stamping is where you have the existence of incapable people who are deficient in capacity and pedigree to manage an office or responsibility and had to rely on someone’s assistance to accomplish a task, you call that rubber stamping. But in this case, this is a departure from what they are referring to.

The National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Akpabio has the capacity and the harmonisation of purpose to be able to drive and give us legislative derivatives.” However, the discontent in the National Assembly over the screening pattern, ran short of Eyiboh’s claims. Top politicians said that it is the worse ministerial screening since 1999, because pertinent questions that should have been asked were not asked by the Senate leadership.

“Even opposition parties kept mum, providing no opposition. For instance, an individual born in 1980 graduated from primary school in 1989, among other discrepancies in his curriculum vitae? However, he was cleared because he is a nominee of a top government official at the presidency and currently serves as the Rector in one of the polytechnics in Benue State.” Besides, nobody asked him any questions.

El-Rufai had a strong petition against him, the Senate President waved it away, and referred it to the House! What of somebody like Wike who was told to take a bow and go? Were there no issues around him? It is a very terrible way of screening ministerial nominees.

Technically, their action is to approve any name the president has submitted. Baba Yussuf, a commentator on national issues said he was taken aback by the quality of nominees sent to the Senate and the screening pattern. “Lots of persons unknown in the political space and on the basis of their technocratic prowess were chosen. I wonder what parameter is adopted for selecting them.

“Usually, some of the parameters used in selecting them are their contribution in terms of numbers to the election of the President, and the section of the country they are from. But in this case, a number of people without political capital, people who never added value or are incapable of adding value were chosen. “I think it is about managing power blocs in the country. Tinubu may have been struck in a conspiracy of the establishment.

This is a deviation from the Bola Tinubu we knew, and I wonder whether they can add value to the Renewed Hope Agenda.” Summarily, the screening process carried out on the ministerial nominees by the 10th Senate is being adjudged by many, to have fallen short of the expectations of Nigerians, a development that has raised so much agitations and doubts in the hearts of the majority of the citizenry, regarding the readiness of our leaders and politicians at large, to navigate the country out of her present woes.