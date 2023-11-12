Ministerial Retreat And Tinubu’s Performance Agenda

The recently concluded retreat by President Bola Tinubu for his ministers and top government officials has set performance measuring template for the administration. LAWRENCE OLAOYE writes

Apparently fired by his determination to make an indelible mark in governance, President Bola Tinubu has set some targets for his appointees and civil servants, including the Permanent Secretaries, in his administration Having studied his predecessors and observed lacunas in their targets, expectations and eventual disappointments in service delivery to the people in the past, the President at the recently concluded Ministerial Retreat in Abuja took his time to push across the template of his Renewed Hope Initiatives and key performance initiatives to his appointees and civil servants alike.

The retreat was organized to keep the participants abreast of essential government processes relating to procurement, budgeting, anti-corruption drive, Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the roles of the Ministers and Permanent Secretaries in managing their Ministries; discussing critical enablers for the robust management of relationship with key stakeholders of Government; understanding the delivery framework and tracking mechanism of the government; and addressing any tasks and expectations as the President may highlight and direct. Tinubu, in his remarks, did not mince words in his remarks when he told his audience of his mission “to embark on a forward-looking determination to embark on a very strong, bold endeavour to rebuild our country’s economy and our people’s hope renewed.”

He told the appointees and civil servants that he had no intention to trade blames on mistakes of the past and therefore had endeavoured to put the best brains available together to push his programmes designed to make life better for the citizens. “We are not looking backwards; we can’t compare and give excuses. This is our country. We have to build it; we have to renew the foundation. We have to give hope to the populace, to Nigerians in doubt whether democracy and economic growth will be the pathway to their prosperity.

I’m here to assure you and walk with you the best brains we can put together in civil service, the brains that we can put together in our democratic parliament and have been chosen for us by the public,” he said. The President, who reiterated the fact that with his election, he had ceased to be partisan but must deliver good governance to all Nigerians regardless of their religious, regional and political background, charged the participants to work for a new society, describing the country as a great house geographically located, partitioned, and living in different rooms as one big family.

Recognizing the roles played by the civil service in the success and failures of past administrations, the President called for their cooperation and collaboration with political office holders and warned as he said: “You the civil service, you must not see a minister as he or she will come and go and you will be there. You must make a positive team for the good of this country. Yes! I admit and accept the asset and li- ability of my predecessor. It’s part of the definition in my professional background.

But you are on this ship. You will make good of it but not wreck it. You are a member of a great family; don’t see that minister as opportunistic. See, he or she as a partner must take the ship forward. Navigate it through turbulence and clear weather.” Complacency has been the bane of good service delivery amongst government officials in the past and the President used the opportunity provided by the retreat to charge the participants to be focused like “a man driving in the tunnel, don’t see the sky, don’t look up, face your direction.

Be committed to the value and principle of results that will affect you, your neighbour, and the entire nation.” For the avoidance of doubts, Tinubu laid bare his Renewed Hope priorities for the officials to include healthcare and education stressing that these were main weapons against poverty which he had set his mind to fight. Specifically, the core areas of priorities as set out by the President were: Food Security; Ending Poverty; Economic Growth and Job Creation; Access to Capital; Inclusivity: Drawing on all Skills Base; Security, Fairness and Rule of Law; and Anti-corruption Stance.

These focus areas therefore form the main parameters for evaluating the officials in their various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). On question of how the President in- tended to monitor the performances of his ministers and other government officials, he announced the establishment of the Result Delivery Unit to be led by one of his aides, Hadiza Bala-Usman. To this extent, Bala-Usman became the ‘Class Monitor’ who has been equipped to measure and evaluate the performances of the officials and recommend their continued relevance or otherwise in the value chain of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

This came as he mandated signing of a bond of understanding between his aides, the ministers, the permanent secretaries, and himself. The bond signing was a great signpost of the President’s determination to put the officials on their toes in order to ensure good service delivery. Reiterating that failure was not an option to him, the President declared that whoever was found wanting among his officials would be shown the way out.

“If you are performing, nothing to fear; if you miss the objective, we’ll review; if there is no performance, you leave us. No one is an island, and the buck stops on my desk. I assure you, you have a free hand. You must be intellectually inquisitive to ask how, why, when, and why it must be immediate. You have the responsibility to serve the people,” he said. Tinubu, like a great coach and mentor, did not leave his officials in quandary without giving a que on how to go about their tasks as he said “Don’t be afraid to make decisions, but don’t be antagonistic of your supervisor.

If they are wrong, debate it. I stand before you and I’ve claimed on several occasions and I’m saying today again as the president, I can make mistakes, point it out to me I would resolve that conflict, that error, perfection is only that of God Almighty. But you are there to help me succeed. Success I must achieve success by all means necessary.” He continued “Poverty is not a shameful thing. It’s only unacceptable. And we have to banish it because it’s unacceptable. Let’s work on other identifiable areas.

Because a memo is submitted to you doesn’t mean that is the end of that matter. Think through it. Be inquisitive. Ask how, when, why.” Stressing that he knew exactly what good governance meant without being prodded by foreigners because he had been there, Tinubu said “Let us look forward. Let us be determined that corruption will go, progress will be achieved, better wages for our workers, and living wages. We will transform the economy to work for millions of our citizens. We must take 50 million people out of poverty.

We must build healthcare that works for all. Look around. Don’t be wicked. Look at the standard of education, look at the classrooms, and look at the roads. We can only spend the money, we will find it, we cannot spend the people.” The monitoring of officials’ performance would not be left alone to the Bala-Usman’s Result Delivery Unit, the masses are equally going to be involved as the President has directed the reactivation of the Presidential Delivery Tracker (PDT) to empower Nigerians to track the implementation of projects across the country in real time.

The PDT, inaugurated last year by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was meant to provide a third layer monitor- ing avenue by citizens with a view to getting unbiased feedback on government projects. It was designed to track, review and periodically report the activities of MDAs, performances of ministers and permanent secretaries, among others, in the delivery of their ministerial mandates.

The PDT would be used to track the implementation of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope policies, programmes and projects of Ministries along the eight priority areas of the government. It’s a way to fulfil the President’s agenda of including the masses in governance with a view to feeling their pulses. The President, by reactivating the PDT said his determination to ensure the active and direct participation of citizens in governance was unwavering, noting that all Nigerians must be given the opportunity to track and report on the implementation of projects across the country.

According to him, the Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman has been directed to immediately reactivate the tracking system in a way that maximally leverages on cutting- edge digital innovation to provide real time oversight capability for the benefit of all Nigerians. Tinubu, who charged all implementing authorities to unfailingly demonstrate diligence, innovative thinking, commitment, and an unrelenting focus on result said “I want to reiterate that the Renewed Hope Agenda is about more than just economic growth.

It is also about building a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians. It is about creating jobs, improving education and healthcare, and reducing poverty. It is about ensuring that all Nigerians have the opportunity to succeed. “I know that we have a lot of work ahead of us, but I am confident we can achieve our goals. We have a strong team in place, and we are committed to working together to build a better future for Nigeria.

“Let me remind you that our people are not interested in excuses, political games, or procrastination. Neither am I. They are interested in tangible results. They seek solutions to the problems that have long plagued our great nation. The challenge before us demands that we must put aside personal ambitions and focus on adhering to the performance bond we have all signed up to on this day. These performance bonds represent a contract we must uphold.”

The President also emphasized the importance of data in governance, saying: “Data is the life- blood of effective governance. It enables us to understand the challenges we face so that we can design and implement effective solutions as well as monitor and evaluate our progress. Without data, we are flying blind.”