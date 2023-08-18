Ministerial Portfolio: Umahi’ll Replicate His Remarkable Landmarks As Governor – PDP Chieftain

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP ) in Ebonyi State, Engr Anslem Ijebor has assured Nigerians that the former governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, will predictably deliver on his mandate as Minister of Works considering his antecedents in Ebonyi State.

Ijebor, a frontline politician in Ebonyi state who gave the assurance when speaking with journalists in Nasarawa on Friday expressed at the choice of the Umahi by President Bole Tinubu was not just wisely made, assuring that he would fix the nation’s infrastructural deficits.

He said that the criteria for David Umahi’s selection are predicated on merit as an erudite and well-grounded engineer who by all standards has demonstrated proven competence and capacity in his field of endeavour, describing his posting as Minister of Works as “a round peg in a round hole”

Ijebor said, ” David Nweze Umahi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (fnse)and Fellow of Nigeria Association of Technologist in Engineering (fnate), will not only bridge the political, religious and ethnic gap but entrench the culture of enduring and monumental development, commitment, dedication by providing the country with a new road map in the area of infrastructural transformation, going forward”.

The PDP Chieftain further opened that the sacrifices made by the minister of works in Ebonyi State as governor have shown not just competence and capacity, but a clear departure from what some other Nigerians have done in the past, saying David Umahi has the capacity to deliver on his mandate as minister and bonds of unity in the country if given the desired support to carry out his duties.

“Umahi as a former governor is a bridge builder, a charismatic party leader, a man capable of bridging the religious, political and ethnic gap at this nation’s threshold. He is no doubt a performer per excellence with proven records of capacity and competence in both private and public sector”.

“Interestingly, David Umahi has unarguably proven to be a stable, loyal and trustworthy party man. Without any misgivings words, Nigerians should rest assured that the nation has rightly found a truly dedicated savant, a man of noble character, and above all, a God-fearing man whose competency, dedication and desire to serve his motherland should not be ignored but embraced with hearty approbation “.

“Having such a great man with courage, passion for excellence, selflessness, and an uncommon goal getter, as the minister of works, there’s no doubt that the country’s infrastructural development will not only balance the lingering deficit in the quest for transformation, change in the political narrative as it will essentially foster political and regional sensitivity in the nation’s road map”

“David Umahi having impressively served as governor of Ebonyi State for eight years, a trained and certified Engineer, meaningfully sacrificed his political career and evidently staked all whilst ensuring the emergence of Ebonyi State in its present glory from a state of economic quagmire, decadence and stupor to infrastructural eldorado despite it’s lean resources.

“Such daring courage, fastidious drive and all-inclusive participatory sacrifice in achieving the developmental strides in the once backward state of Ebonyi are no doubt worthy of reference and commendation”.

” Above all, the minister of works has in the past years downplayed his political interest to making sure Ebonyi State remains a peaceful state against all ethnic and political game that played out at all levels”, the statement declared, “Ijebor said.