Ministerial Nominees: Women Group Pushes For More Slots

…says seven is negligible

Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering women as Ministers in his cabinet.

However, the body expressed concern that the slot given to women is still negligible, only seven out of the twenty – eight nominees are women.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the President on Thursday forwarded the list of the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking on the development in a press statement issued by Mufuliat Fijabi, NWTF observed that eight nominees do not meet the 35 per cent minimum affirmative action national benchmark for women, saying significant gender imbalance calls for urgent attention.

“Therefore, we demand true representation of women and the implementation of the 35% affirmative action based on the court judgement of 6 April 2022 upholding the National Gender Policy. Achieving gender parity is not only a matter of fairness but also necessary for effective governance.

The Nigerian Women Trust Fund remains committed to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Nigeria. We will continue to engage with various stakeholders to promote inclusive governance and advocate for equitable representation at all levels.

The Nigerian Women Trust Fund is a Civil Society Organization (CSO) focused on closing the gender gaps in all levels of governance. Since 2011, The Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) has been working to improve Women’s Leadership and Political Participation through five thematic areas: Democracy, Leadership and Governance, Organizational Effectiveness, Grant Making and Fundraising, Gender Advocacy, and Research & Information.