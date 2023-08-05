Ministerial Nominees: Senate To Screen, Confirm Last Batch Today

The upper chamber of the 10th National Assembly will on Saturday complete the screening process of the last batch of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

New Telegraph reports that the Senate is also expected to confirm the entire 48 nominees on Saturday, August 5, 2o23.

It would be recalled that the upper legislative Chamber which was due to proceed on its long holiday by the end of July 2023, suspended the holiday to ensure that the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees is done before proceeding on the annual recess.

According to the Order Paper containing the list of the last batch of nominees which was released on Saturday, it has the following persons awaiting to be screened and confirmed.

Lola Ade-John – Lagos

Bosun Tijani – Ogun

Dr Isiak Salako – Ogun

Dr Tahir Mamman – Adamawa

Uba Maigari Ahmadu – Tarabara

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud – Kano

Festus Keyamo, SAN – Delta