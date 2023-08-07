Ministerial Nominees: Senate Fails To Confirm El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete

…Confirms 45 others

…Three are undergoing security checks- Akpabio

The Senate, on Monday, failed to confirm three ministerial nominees, out of the 48 names in the list forwarded to the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday, July 27, 2023, for screening and confirmation.

Those affected are the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Abubakar Danladi and Stella Okotete, the Delta State nominee.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, explained that the three nominees who were yet to be confirmed were still being subjected to further security checks.

The 45 nominees who successfully passed the process were confirmed following their screening by the Committee of the Whole, chaired by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the Red Chamber.

The confirmation came days after President Tinubu nominated them in two batches as ministers and wrote to the Senate, seeking their confirmation.

Ten of the newly confirmed ministers designate are from the North West geo-political zone, nine from South West, eight each from North East, North Central, seven from South South and five from the South East.

The new ministers designate from the North-West are Badaru Abubakar from Jigawa State, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai (Kaduna), Mariya Mahmoud (Kano), Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (Kano), Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina), Hannatu Musawa (Katsina), Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Bello Muhammad Goronyo (Sokoto) and Bello Matawalle from Zamfara State.

Those from the South West are Dele Alake representing Ekiti State, Tunji Alausa (Lagos), Lola Ade John (Lagos), Olawale Edun (Ogun), Dr. Ishak Salako (Ogun), Dr. Bosun Tijjani (Ogun), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Waheed Adebayo Adelabu from Oyo State.

Those from the North East are Prof. Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi), Ali Pate (Bauchi), Abubakar Kyari (Borno), Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe), Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba), Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba) and Ibrahim Geidam from Yobe State. The Taraba nominee is yet to be confirmed, though screened.

Those from the North-Central are:Joseph Utsev from Benue State, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger), Muhammad Idris (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Also, the South-South geo-political zone has: Ekperikpe Ekpo from Akwa Ibom State, Senator Heineken Lolokpobri (Bayelsa), Dr. Betta Edu (Cross River), Senator John Enoh (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Abubakar Momoh (Edo), and Nyesom Wike from Rivers State. Stella Okotete, the second nominee from Delta is yet to be confirmed.

The South East has Uche Nnaji (Enugu), Doris Aniche Uzoka (Imo), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Nkeiruka Onyejocha (Abia) and Uju Kennedy Ohaneye from Anambra State.

Earlier, the Upper Chamber had screened the remaining two ministerial nominees by the President, namely: Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure (Kano) and Festus Keyamo (Delta).

Tinubu had on Friday revoked the earlier nomination of Dr. Maryam Shetty from Kano and replaced her with Dr. Mahmoud-Bunkure, who is also from the same State.

He also, in another letter addressed to the President of the Senate and read on the floor of the apex legislative Chamber, nominated former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, as the 48th ministerial nominee.

The President had on July 27, through his Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, forwarded the first batch of 28 nominees for approval by the Senate while the second and last batch of 19 was sent through the same aide on Wednesday, August 2.

End.