Ministerial Nominees: Group Hails Tinubu Over Nomination Of Keyamo

President Bola Tinubu has been praised for appointing Festus Keyamo, the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, as a minister.

The Niger Delta oil and gas professionals made the commendation on Monday in a statement signed by its chief, Soki Etebu.

New Telegraph had last week reported that Tinubu had added Keyamo and Mariya Mahmoud to the list of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation after withdrawing the name of Maryam Shetty, who was nominated from Kano State.

According to the group, the nomination of Keyamo as minister-designate has shown that President Tinubu is a man of honour and rewards those who are loyal to him.

The group hoped that Keyamo would be appointed as the minister of petroleum, which he said would be a fulfillment of the president’s promise to Niger Delta agitators to appoint someone from the region to oversee the crude oil ministry.

The statement reads: “Festus Keyamo is best suited for this job; he has a solid background in law, he is from the Niger Delta, he has fought for the people of the region, and he has the composure to bring about growth and progress in the sector.

“He is well informed and deepened enough to carry out reforms and unbundling of the sector and see to the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, amongst others.

“We have full confidence in Keyamo; he is industrious, determined, knowledgeable and ready to perform in the ministry. We urge the Senate to cooperate with President Tinubu to screen him soonest.”