Ministerial Nominee: Niger APC Stakeholders Commend Tinubu For Nominating Sabi Aliyu

The appointment of Senator Sabi Abdullahi Aliyu by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been described as a great honor by All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Niger North Senatorial District in Niger State.

While commending the President for nominating one of its own, the stakeholders said it has not only addressed the political zoning arrangement in the state but has also adequately compensated the zone for the overwhelming support given to the party at all levels during the 2023 general elections.

The stakeholders gave the commendation in Minna on Monday after the meeting of the zone held at the conference hall, office of the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkindaji.

The zonal stakeholders meeting of the party which was called at the instance of the Speaker who is from the same zone, was to appraise political development in the zone since after the 2023 general elections and to set an agenda for the zone and above all, to set a target for all the political leaders from the zone for the overall benefits of the people.

Accordingly, while welcoming the stakeholders, the convener of the meeting and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkindaji told them that there is a need for all the political leaders in the zone to come together and chat a common front for the overall development of the zone.

According to him “the zone and the entire state remain grateful to President Tinubu for ensuring that there is political balance in the State with the nomination of Senator Sabi. We remain solidly behind the Minister nominee.”

He added that “what is left for the zone now is to ensure that it put its house in order and remain united politically. You know, producing state governor for the last eight years, will take the zone another 16 years before the governorship position can return to the zone, going by the zoning formula.

“While we wait for our turn again, there is the need for the zone to form a common front, come together, and be united and all our political leaders must realize that they are representatives of the people, and therefore remain accountable to them”.

The stakeholders meeting had in attendant both national and state assembly members, serving and former local government chairmen, former commissioners, the acting state chairman of the party, former Secretary to the State Government, and other political leaders.

The stakeholders also commended the state governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for all the commissioner nominees from the zone.