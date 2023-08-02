Ministerial nominee in NYSC discharge certificate scandal

Barely one week after his nomination as a minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been accused of forging National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

According to the NYSC certificate circulating on social media, Tunji-Ojo, who is a two-term House of Representatives member from Ondo State, has a fake certificate.

The copy of the NYSC certificate with no FC/FRN/2019/724075, showed that the ministerial nominee served between November 28, 2019, to November 27, 2020, the same time he was in the House of Representatives.

Tunji-Ojo was first elected into the House of Representatives in June 2019, and he couldn’t have served while in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The Ministerial Nominee who was Chairman of NDDC in his first term, is currently a Chairman of another Committee in his second term and was nominated as a Minister from Ondo State.

It was gathered that the allegedly forged NYSC certificate was leaked to the media by a Senator amongst the leadership of the Senate with whom Tunji-Ojo had had a brawl in the past.

A source privy to the information said Tunji-Ojo while serving as chairman House Committee on NDDC was part of the contract scandal that rocked the commission.

As a result of this scandal, a group in Ondo State, Concerned Ondo Patriots, has asked the Senate not to confirm the ministerial nominee.

The group lamented that it was wrong for the Senate in its tradition to have asked the Nominee to take a bow, when his NYSC certificate showed that it was signed on 28th February, 2023.

It stated that the NYSC certificate tendered by Tuji-Ojo also has his picture, with the date of birth of May 1, 1982, described the certificate as allegedly forged, leading to perjury.

The Patriots noted that Tunji-Ojo claimed to have graduated from a London University in 2006 at age 25, said the law still permits service for people within the age of 35 years.

It, therefore, called on the Senate not to clear the nominee, urged the Senate to be mindful that the said offence of perjury is in the public space, said the Senate will ridicule the respect and sanctity of the Senate if it goes ahead to clear the nominee from Ondo State.