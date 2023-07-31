Ministerial Nominations: Senate Screens Wike, 13 Others

…asks 9 nominees to take a bow and go

The Senate, on Monday, commenced the screening of the 28 ministerial nominees forwarded to it last week Thursday by President Bola Tinubu, for confirmation for appointment as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Senate had listed on its Order Paper for the day’s legislative business names of sixteen nominees for screening. However, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, from Abia State, whose name was not on the Order Paper later came and was screened.

At the end of the day, the apex legislative Chamber succeeded in screening 14 out of the 28 nominees. Nine out of the fourteen screened nominees were, however, asked to take a bow and go, without subjecting them to serious interrogations.

The sixteen nominees listed for screening are Sen.Abubakar Kyari – Borno State; Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh – Edo State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – Rivers State; Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev – Benue State, Sen. John Owan Enoh – Cross River State; Hon.(Bar) Bello Muhammad -Sokoto State,

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa State;

and Amb.Yusuf Maitama Tuggar – Bauchi State.

Others are Sen. Abubakar Sani Danladi – Taraba State; Barr. Uju-Ken Ohaneye – Anambra State, Hon. (Dr). Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo – Ondo State, Dr. Betta C.Edu Cross River State; Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim – Nasarawa State, Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa – Katsina State; Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji – Enugu State, and Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete – Delta State.

Abubakar Momoh from Edo State was the first nominee to be admitted into the chamber for screening. The nominee who was a two-time member of the Edo State House of Assembly and a former member of the House of Representatives, answered questions from the Senators.

He promised to work in line with the ideas and programmes of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was subsequently asked to take a bow and go.

A second nominee to be admitted for screening was the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. His nomination as minister had generated controversy, as he is still a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The controversy notwithstanding, Senators from Rivers State said that they were solidly behind him and that they believed that he would perform as a minister. Wike was subsequently asked to take a bow and leave.

Professor Joseph Utsev from Benue State, was the third nominee to take the stage. He speaks about his educational qualifications.

However, there was some drama when Senators grilled him over discrepancies in his biodata.

After some explanations by Utsev, Senator Abba Moro, from Benue South Senatorial District, appealed to his colleagues to give the nominee the benefit of the doubt.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, thereafter, said that the discrepancy in Utsev’s biodata must have been a typographic error. He was eventually asked to “bow and go and that if there was anything, the Senate would get back to him.

The next called-up for screening was Senator Abubakar Kyari, who is currently the Acting National Chairman of the ruling APC and hails from Borno State. He was a member of the 8th and 9th Senate.

He was introduced by the Deputy President of the Senate and subsequently asked to take a bow and leave in line with the tradition of the Legislative Assembly, that its former members will always enjoy the privilege of taking a bow and going.

Another former Senator, John Enoh from Cross River State was also screened. Enoh, who was a Senator in the 8th Senate and a three-time member of the House of Representatives, said he chaired different committees including Finance and Appropriations. He was also asked to take a bow and go.

Bello Mohammad from Sokoto State was scrutinized by the Senators after questions were raised about his university admission on secondary school results that included no more than two credits.

In his response, Muhammad told the chamber that he had other secondary school results that he “all passed” which he admittedly did not attach to his CV “because we are talking of secondary school certificate.”

Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, came to his defense by saying that he had worked closely with the nominee and appealed to his colleagues to screen him for confirmation.

The immediate past Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, during his screening, narrated how he started as a trader and built his business into a multi-billion naira conglomerate. Without being asked questions, he was asked to take a bow and go.

Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi from Taraba State was next to undergo screening. The former Deputy Governor and Acting Governor of Taraba State introduced himself.

After Senators from Taraba gave their approval for Danladi to be confirmed, he was asked to take a bow and leave.

The President of the Senate, however, sort clarification from Danladi on the allegation that he was barred by the Supreme Court from holding public office, but the nominee attributed that to the handiwork of his enemy, declaring that at no point did the Supreme Court give any judgment barring him for ten years as reported in the media.

Uju Kennedy Ohanenye from Anambra State was also screened. She spoke about her passion for helping the poor in the society.

When Ohanenye finished speaking, the Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, appealed to his colleagues to confirm the nominee based on her qualification.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah also appealed to the Senate to confirm Ohanenye, claiming that she had been spending her money on charity in the last many years of her life. She was subsequently asked to take a bow and go.

Other nominees screened for confirmation before the Senate adjourned the session include Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Dr. Betta Edu, and Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim.

The Senate will resume tomorrow, to continue with the screening exercise, after which the nominees will be confirmed by the apex legislative Chamber.