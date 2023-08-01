Ministerial Nomination: Umahi’s Choice Aberration, Threat To Peace In Ebonyi – Group

…I didn’t nominate myself, says Ebonyi Ex-Gov

A youth group in Ebonyi State, Umuekumenyi Equity Youth Front (UEYF) on Tuesday described the nomination of former governor of the state and Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Dave Umahi as Minister of the Federal Republic by President Ahmed Tinubu as an aberration and threat to peace in the state.

This was as Umahi said his choice was from Tinubu and the state Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru.

At a press conference in Abakaliki, the state capital, the National President of the group, Prince Nelson Igboke and General Secretary, Nwekoyo Darlington further said that the nomination of Umahi was against the principle of equity and fairness which the state is known for.

They opined that it was totally against equity and fairness for Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone which has held a ministerial position for the past 16 years to still hold the position now.

“The Umuekumenyi Equity Youth Front (UEYF) whose members are youths from Ebonyi Central and Ebonyi North zones never stopped at anything in advocating and promoting equity and good governance in Ebonyi state to ensure power balancing. Essentially, equity breeds peace, love, understanding, social cohesion, and development and proffers a panacea to the problem of marginalisation and political conflict.

“We have been championing “equity” in the state which has allowed rotation of powers and positions, and this has helped to prevent monopoly of political power residing in a particular zone at the detriment of others. However, the governors the state has produced are products of equity including the Former Governor David Umahi.

“We thank President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for recognizing Ebonyi state in his ministerial appointment, and this shows he has the state at heart.

“The appointment of Senator David Nweze Umahi as a Minister-designate is an aberration and sad news to the good people of Ebonyi state. Senator Umahi who emerged as the Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate less than two months in office as the senator representing Ebonyi south zone, yet, lobbied, manoeuvred his way and made the ministerial list released days ago.

“The political greediness of Sen David Umahi has no match, hence he pushes to be here and there at the same time. What could have pushed a man who is a month and two weeks in office as a senator of the Federal Republic and Deputy Majority Leader to have lobbied to become a minister, if not greed and selfishness?

“Ministerial position from Ebonyi state is not a heritage of Ebonyi south zone. However, Ebonyi South where Umahi comes from has taken the ministerial slot made for the state for the past 16 years, whereof Professor Onyebuchi Chukwu, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and Barr Joseph Ekuma Nkama (all from the said zone) served as ministers. It’s right to give the current ministerial slot to either Ebonyi Central or Ebonyi North, to maintain equity.

“Senator David Umahi should finish up his tenure as a senator which he contested, and leave ministerial position in Ebonyi state for the Umuekumenyi whose turn it is to hold the said position. He (Umahi) became the state governor through equity and he should not destroy an arrangement he had hugely benefited from due to his selfish interest.

“The appointment of Senator David Umahi as a minister-designate is a threat to peace in Ebonyi state as the good people of Umuekumenyi comprising Ebonyi Central and North senatorial districts felt marginalized and therefore, have been protesting both on the streets and media.

“The votes President Tinubu got in Ebonyi state majorly came from Ebonyi Central and North zones as Umahi couldn’t even deliver his ward for Mr President. Now, he wants to enjoy and reap where he didn’t sow.

“ In the interest of peace, equity, justice and fairness, we as a group, call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw Senator David Umahi’s name from the ministerial list and replace him with anyone from Umuekumenyi bloc (Ebonyi Central and North)”, the group stated.

Umahi had told journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital at the weekend that his choice as a Minister came from President Tinubu and Governor Nwifuru.

He noted that when the Governor nominated him as a Minister before the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly he objected to it and decided to rest after labouring himself as the governor of the state for eight years.

Umahi said “I am very excited and very grateful to His Excellency Mr. President for nominating me as a Minister, to my governor, my leader for the grand reception accorded me. I have not been to Ebonyi for the past 60 days since I left office.

“The choice of me as a Minister is entirely the choice of Mr President because my governor had once suggested that during one of our meetings in Abuja before the inauguration of the senate and I said to him no, I want to rest, I have overworked myself.

“He reported me to one of our friends and till today, I have not been able to convince our friend. But this one is done by Mr. President and I am sure the governor is very happy because that is what he wanted.

“There are three people that he wanted, he made a promise to and I supported the promise. We thank Mr. President for this nomination, we never saw one-on-one for this to be done”.