Ministerial Nomination: Tinubu’s Aide Urges El-Rufai To Move On

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has claimed that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai is hurting for being left out during Tinubu’s ministerial appointment.

New Telegraph recalls that El-Rufai was initially nominated as a Minister by President Tinubu while the president was forming his cabinet but was eventually screened out by the Senate.

With the fallout of the ministerial appointment, El-Rufai has in recent times become critical of the Tinubu administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Onanuga said that even though El-Rufai worked hard for Tinubu’s emergence as president, it is time for him to move on from the disappointment of not being made a minister.

While acknowledging that it is not out of place for El-Rufai to feel aggrieved having worked hard for the election of Tinubu, Onanuga said that the President is not in denial of his efforts.

The presidential adviser said that Tinubu has nothing against El-Rufai but the former Kaduna governor is going about everywhere campaign against the president because he feels hurt.

Onanuga urged El-Rufai to let go because he has been in public service since 1999, saying that it’s time for him to move on.

“I will pity former Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, he feels hurt that he was not made a minister, but I think it’s time for him to move on.

“You cannot continue to behave like a child as if someone stole his bread and things like that and then you are crying over spilt milk.

“It is natural for him to feel bad that he has been excluded. I think the president has acknowledged in a recent tribute to him that Nasir did a lot in installing President Tinubu, and if he is not there it doesn’t mean he will bring down the roof,” he stated

