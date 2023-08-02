Ministerial Nomination: Council Chairman Berates Youth Group For Attacking Umahi

The Chairman of Edda Local Government Area, Ebonyi State has tackled a youth organisation in the state, Umuekumenyi Equity Youth Front for kicking against the nomination of Senate Deputy Majority Leader and former Governor of the state as Minister of the Federal Republic.

Chima who spoke to journalists in Abakaliki the state capital described the youths as jobless youths who want to destabilize the peace, unity, and progress of the state

“We don’t want these few jobless youths, who are under a curse because I strongly believe that Umuekumenyi can’t oppose the former governor, Senator David Umahi’s appointment as minister.

“Few people who maybe, are the haters of Umahi have decided to come in the disguise of ‘Umuekumenyi Equity Youth Front’ with this kind of movement to oppose him (Umahi). I don’t actually believe that they are from Umuekumenyi.

“Before now, we don’t base appointments on whether you are from Ebonyi North, Central, or South senatorial zone. The position we rotate is governorship position and not on Ministerial appointments” he stated.

“The chairman, Chima however, applauded the cordial relationship existing between the state governor, Francis Nwifuru, and Senator David Umahi, and warned that people should desist from trying to cause a breach of peace and unity in the state”, he stated.