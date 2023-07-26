Ministerial Nomination: Allegation Against Me Malicious – Jonathan

Former President. Dr Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday said the allegation of interference in the ministerial nomination for Bayelsa State, by a group, which called itself APC Bayelsa Elders’ Council, was false and malicious.

Jonathan in a statement issued by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, said the group failed to provide any clarification on the nature of his alleged consultations nor name the beneficiary of the envisaged nomination.

The former president noted that the group, which he described as faceless, might have wrongly misinterpreted his recent visit to the presidential villa.

He noted that as ECOWAS mediator in Mali, as well as Chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise, he had gone to brief President Bola Tinubu, who has just been elected as the Chairman of ECOWAS heads of state and government, on the recent developments in the sub-region.

“The publication is simply a tactless ramble by some benighted politicians seeking to draw attention to their hopeless plight by raising malicious allegations against the former president.

“Howbeit, they have failed in this bid because most astute politicians within and outside Bayelsa State are well aware of Jonathan’s selfless and exemplary disposition to politics and statesmanship.

“Such people will never subscribe to the cheap blackmail from the so-called Bayelsa APC Elders Council,” Jonathan said.

He added that such spurious allegation seems the same as those politicians who regularly hurled the acerbic missiles at him while he was in office as president, noting that “they remain pitiable characters because all their efforts to sully the reputation of the former president have been in vain, as his image has continued to soar both locally and internationally.

“While we once again dismiss the claim as untrue, we advise Nigerians to ignore mischief makers and their web of fake news because of the danger they pose to the peace and healthy growth of our nation.”