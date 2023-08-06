Ministerial List: Tinubu’s New Women

Since the Beijing Conference of 1995, women have clamoured for an affirmative action, a 35 percent level of representation and inclusion into government and public services. In Nigeria, successive governments have tried to give a semblance of inclusion with loud promises, affirm the need to satisfy the desires of the womenfolk in that direction. But it has been all words and not much about meeting the target.

President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office on May 29 has released his list of would-be ministers. They are undergoing screening at the Senate. Only on Friday, Tinubu withdrew a female minister-designate from Kano, Dr Maryam Shetti and replaced her with with another woman. That means 7 women made it to the President’s 48 nominees’ list.

This is a similar representation of the immediate past regime when former President Muhammadu Buhari swore in seven female ministers, out of the 43 that were appointed. The seven female ministers represented 16.28% of the entire 43-member cabinet list. Under former President Goodluck Jonathan, he appointed 13 women in his cabinet, the highest enjoyed under this democratic dispensation.

With women facing a diminishing number in the National Assembly also, women generally feel less represented in the government. Ironically, several researches have shown that countries with greater gender equality have higher standards of living and significantly more achievements in all facets of the society.

That is the hope of most women had with President Tinubu’s presentation of women in his cabinet. The grouse now, among women is that representation of women in the list is points short of his promised action plan to allow at least 35 per cent participation of women in government positions, as contained in President Tinubu’s manifesto, ‘Renewed Hope 2023’.

“Working with the National Assembly, we will aim to pass legislation promoting female employment in all government offices, ministries, and agencies. The goal will be to increase women’s participation in government to at least, 35 percent of all governmental positions,” he noted.

“This legislation shall also mandate the federal executive (particularly the cabinet and core senior advisers) to reserve a minimum number of senior positions for women. Private institutions shall be strongly encouraged to do likewise,” his manifesto read.

The lucky women include:

1.Hanatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa is a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme court of Nigeria, a qualified solicitor in England and Wales, UK and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

The general belief is that Musawa’s dedication, intelligence, and passion for justice have earned her a reputation as a prominent legal practitioner. Musawa’s profile also state that apart being a lawyer, she is also a writer, newspaper columnist, and activist.

It also served as the deputy spokesperson and deputy director of Public Affairs, of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.

On June 19,2023, she got appointed as one of the seven women minister nominees, by President Tinubu as Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy. Musawa is also pursuing her doctorate programme, among the six degrees she has, with an aspiration to get 10.

Hannatu contested for the House of Representatives seat in her home state of Katsina. As an activist, she was said to be once on the prosecutors leading team in the 2003 presidential petition between Buhari and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Her parents are from Katsina State. Her father, Musa Musawa, was a seasoned politician of the Aminu Kano school of political thought and was part of the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) back in Kano.

2. Dr. Betta Edu

Born on 27 October 1986, Dr.Betta Edu was born in London but was brought to Nigeria at age eight. She did her primary and secondary school education in Nigeria, and proceeded to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Calabar in Cross River State. Edu is a dedicated healthcare professional and public servant.

Well known and commended for her commitment to improving healthcare system in Nigeria, state Women Leaders of the APC across Nigeria passed a vote of confidence on Edu recently, when opposition mounted against her nomination. They did this during their visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

During the 2023 general elections, Edu who is also the APC National women leader assured women of 35 percent affirmative action from President Tinubu.

In recognition of her commitment to championing the cause of empowering women, children, and other vulnerable groups in the country, Edu got an award for Excellence in Leadership for gender inclusion and women empowerment in July 2023, from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development Headed by DG Asabe Vilita Bashir, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

She was also the Commissioner for Health in the Cross River State, where she served from December 2019 to March 2022 before leaving to contest for the seat of the National Women Leader of the APC.

3. Doris Uzoka-Anite

Dr. Doris Aniche Uzoka is a respected profession in the medical field. She has played a vital role in advancing healthcare research and technology. Born 13 December 1967 and from Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Mrs Uzoka-Anite’s career started in the health sector, having bagged a degree in Unclassified Medicine and Surgery from the University of Benin in 1998.

She then interned at Eko Hospital for one year in 2000, served as a Medical Officer during her NYSC programme in 2001 and proceeded to become a Medical Officer at Providence Hospital for five months – June to October 2022. Her dedication to innovation and improvement in medical practices has helped save numerous lives and alleviate suffering.

Dr. Uzoka’s work has not only touched the lives of her patients but has also inspired the next generation of medical practitioners to follow in her footsteps. Later, she later switched her career to the banking sector, where she spent 20 years.

She started with Zenith Bank where she grew from being an Assistant Banking Officer in 2002, led Human Resources and Training department, and functioned as the Group Head and Treasurer. It was through this position she earned the position of Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy in Imo State in 2021.

During her tenure as a commissioner, following a report by BudgiT indicating that Imo State was owing six months and above salaries, she refuted it, noting that the government was up to date with payment of salaries and emoluments to its workers.

4. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

Onyejocha’s political career started with her appointment in 2002 to the executive cabinet of Abia State as Commissioner for Resource Management and Manpower Development by Governor Orji Uzor Kalu. She is recognised for the establishment of skill acquisition centres across Abia State.

Onyejocha is an outstanding politician and public servant, who has continuously served her community with utmost dedication. During her tenure, she was awarded a chieftaincy title — Adaejiagamba. Born 23 November, 1969 and from Umunneochi Local Government Area in Abia State, Onyejeocha was an active member of the students union during her undergraduate days at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree.

This served as a foundation for her political career. During her NYSC programme in 1993, she worked in the protocol office of the then Governor of Osun State. She later proceeded to obtain two Master’s degrees – International Affairs and Diplomacy from Imo State University and Shipping from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State.

5. Stella Okotete

Hon. Okotette is a seasoned politician and public servant, who has worked tirelessly to represent her constituents and bring about positive change in her country. Her focus on economic development and social empowerment has led to the implementation of various initiatives that have improved the lives of the people she serves.

Beyond her professional endeavours, Stella is deeply committed to philanthropy and community service. She is the Co-Founder of the E’Girls Right Foundation and has actively engaged with Internally Displaced Persons at IDP Camps in Ughelli, Maiduguri, and Abuja, making a positive impact on their lives.

Okotete, 39, born 20 April is from Warri, Delta State. She attended Benson Idahosa University, Benin, where she bagged a bachelor’s degree in International Studies and Diplomacy, and got a diploma in Law from the Rivers State College of Arts and Science.

She is currently undergoing a master’s degree programme in Peace and Conflict Resolution and an Executive Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Abuja. In addition to her academic degrees, she has undergone several certificate programmes at Harvard University’s John Kennedy School of Government in the United States, University of Virginia (US), University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre and Columbia Business school in New York.

She is recognised a Honourary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, a Fellow and Professional Fellow Doctorate of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and the Institute of Corporate Administration.

In her political career, she is currently the National Women Leader of the APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee. She was appointed the Executive Director of Business Development of the Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM) by former President Muhammadu Buhari on 20 April 2017, where she developed several policies to encourage exports by women and young people.

6. Uju Ohaneye

Mrs Ohaneye, a businesswoman in real estate and education, was a 2023 presidential aspirant in the APC, an ambition she nursed due to her “passion for humanity” According to her, she has neither occupied any political office nor gotten a government job or contract.

She also stated that before her presidential ambition, she was not interested in politics but only supported the campaigns of former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Mohammadu Buhari with millions of naira where she “donated T-shirts, banners, flyers and face caps and gave my malls in Owerri and Abuja as campaign offices and also provided refreshments during meetings.”

She is a philanthropist, who always visited government hospitals to pay for surgeries and treatment of poor patients, particularly those detained due to unsettled bills.

7. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Suleiman-Ibrahim is said to be a woman of immense strength and grace. Her contributions to society extend beyond her immediate community, as she has been an advocate for women’s empowerment and social justice.

Born in Plateau but from Nasarawa State, and raised in Abuja, Sulaiman-Ibrahim obtained her first degree in Sociology from the University of Abuja at 19 and by 21, she received two master’s degrees from Webster University in London – a Master of Business Administration and Masters of Arts. She did her NYSC programme at the NNPC’s zonal office in Kaduna State.

She began her professional career at Abuja Geographic Information System, moved to the United Kingdom to become a certified Human Resource Management consultant. She later worked with Mary Kay and emerged as a Senior sales director.

She returned home to work as a Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the then Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba. She was also appointed as a member of the economic advisory council in Nasarawa State by the governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, in 2019.

She is currently the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, a position she assumed on 4 June 2021.