Ministerial List: Reactions Trail Nomination Of Maryam Shetty

The nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano State for ministerial position by President Bola Tinubu has elicited conflicting responses from Nigerians on social media, particularly on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Following the first list of ministerial nominees to the upper chamber of the National Assembly last week, President Tinubu on Wednesday forwarded the second list to the Senate for possible confirmation.

New Telegraph reports that in the second list, the President sent 19 additional names of ministry nominations.

It would be recalled that Maryam Shettima, also referred to as Maryam Shetty, is the National Coordinator for the APC support group.

She earned a distinction in her BSc in Physiotherapy degree from Bayero University in Kano. The University of East London also awarded her an MSc in Sports Physiotherapy.

While some Nigerians are applauding President Tinubu for nominating Shetty, others are denouncing the president for doing so, as our correspondent gathered netizens’ reactions to her nomination.

A Twitter user with the name, Hon. Red Pen @wizmuckie tweeted, “Nigeria is a country where connections can make Dr Maryam Shetty a minister. You see those people you refer to as friends now, they are the people you and your children will refer to as connections in the nearest future…My unsolicited advice for you, find the right people now and include them into your circle, whatever it takes…”

READ ALSO:

Another user, identified as Sarki. @Waspapping noted “Banter aside, having both Kwankwaso and Elrufai as ministers under BAT would’ve benefited Nigerians and especially Northerners a lot. But for some reason, PBAT picked Maryam Shetty with no known achievements over Kwankwaso who both the poor and average Nigerians adore.”

Also, Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi @ GoziconC tweeted, “Tinubu didn’t make any mistake in his appointments. It takes a special kind of personality to sit here with these Billionaires. Maryam Shetty is not your regular girl. Show some respect please.”

Meanwhile, Daddy D.O @DOlusegun stated, “Congratulations Dr Maryam Shetty. #CircaTinubuInKano.”

Engr. Faisal @Iamumarfaisal opined that “A few years back when PMB appointed Sabo Nanono and the likes as Ministers, people were shouting that old and weak people cannot deliver and should retire to their farms. Years on, PBAT heed the call by appointing Dr. Maryam Shetty, Dr Betta & Co. What do you want again?”

However, expressing a contrary view, Arewa Blog @Arewa__Blog in a tweet said, “Tinubu isn’t looking for competence; he’s just rewarding those he perceives as helping him win. With all the technocrats in Kano, he decides to choose Maryam Shetty. What are her experiences in public service, for God’s sake? This nothing but an insult to Kano state at large”

Imran U. Wakili OluwaFemi (PULLO) @IU_Wakilii, noted that “Maryam Shetty’s CV was very impressive for a 35-year-old. For a 35-year-old were you expecting a CV of “I was DG This, Head of that, once Chairman of this and that?” You need at least 25 years of working experience to achieve that, so it’s almost impossible for youths.

“We all clamoured for youth inclusion in governance and finally we are getting that so the least you could do is pray for her to succeed.

“@elrufai made a fresh graduate with one year experience head of KADIPA and he turned out well, He did remarkably well in that assignment. Also, being very social is not tantamount to being dull or dumb. There are lots of smart and Intelligent people that are very very social and active on all social media platforms. I, Imran won’t criticise an appointment or election of any youth unless he didn’t perform.”