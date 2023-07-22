Ministerial List Not Sent To Senate Yet –Presidency, NASS Sources

Contrary to speculations that President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, dependable sources have said that such has yet to be done. Sources at the Presidency and the National Assembly have disclosed that the President was keeping the list close to his chest as he was putting finishing touches to it.

The source at the Presidency said though the list ought to have been sent to the Senate, the President held it back last week for final review. According to him, barring last minute change of mind by the President, the list of the ministerial nominees would be forwarded to the Upper Chamber for confirmation next week.

He said “The list hasn’t been forwarded to the Senate yet. Though it was supposed to be transmitted last week, I think the President had a rethink possibly to take a final look and review where necessary. But I’m sure the list will get to the National Assembly next week.” Another source in the Senate equally confirmed that the list of the nominees was yet to be officially transmitted to the Senate President.

He said the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, would have read out the letter at the floor of the Senate if actually the President had forwarded it to the lawmakers. The source said that the Senators were hoping to receive the list any moment from now considering the signals coming from the Presidency He said “the President has not sent the nominees yet as it was being speculated. The Senate President would have read it out at the plenary if he had the list.

We’re equally waiting for it and feelers from the Presidency indicated that the list may get here by next week.” Recall that the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake said during a briefing with journalists at the State House in Abuja recently that President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list was not ready yet. Alake urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours surrounding the awaited ministerial list.

“About the ministerial list, there is no iota of truth in all of those things,” Alake said. “When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.” “I can tell you all of those things you’ve been reading in the media are mere fabrications. This is an executive presidency; we’re not running a parliamentary system. So, the President, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it’s fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list,” he said. Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th President on May 29, 2023 at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The President might rely on security reports on individuals whose names were already sent to security agencies for screening ahead of the submission of the ministerial list to the Senate before Thursday, July 27. Although the constitution gives the President 60 days to constitute his cabinet, Tinubu is yet to announce his ministers to form the Federal Executive Council.

However Tinubu has appointed some special advisers and new service chiefs. The President, in June, appointed Dele Alake as his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy and Yau Darazo as Special Adviser on Political and Inter-governmental Affairs.

Tinubu appointed Wale Edun as Special Adviser on Monetary Policies. He also named Olu Verheijen as Special Adviser on Energy and Zachaeus Adedeji as Special Adviser on Revenue. Others are John Uwajumogu (Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment), and Salma Anas (Special Adviser, Health). Just recently, the president appointed 20 more special advisers.