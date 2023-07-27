Ministerial List: Names Of Politicians Who Made Tinubu’s Cabinet

Barring the last-minute change, below are the names of those who made the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be unveiled on Thursday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu finally forwarded the ministerial list to the Senate in the wee hours of Thursday, July 27.

However, the list is coming barely two days before the 60 days expiration of the deadline as stipulated by the constitution as amended by the ninth Assembly.

Tinubu, according to the 1999 constitution as amended by the Ninth Senate, has barely two days left out of the 60 days deadline stipulated for the President to unveil his cabinet members.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the immediate past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his colleague from Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai made the list of ministerial nominees.

Popular economist, Olawale Edun, a former Deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Adebayo Adelabu, the women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Betta Edu, all made the list.

Also on the list is the former Minister of Health under Goodluck Jonathan who recently rejected an international job, Ali Pate.

Others who made the President’s cabinet are Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), former Cross River governor, Ben Ayade, his colleague from Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, and the President’s Special Adviser on Media, Strategy and Special Duties, Dele Alake.

It was further gathered that the President only forwarded the names without portfolios being attached to them.

There have been agitations over the ministerial list particularly due to Tinubu’s long silence over the list.

A number of Nigerians have expressed concern and worry over the delayed formation of the President’s cabinet particularly because after his election, Tinubu had promised Nigerians that he would hit the ground running.

He had also promised credible governance with competent people occupying various positions across the sphere of execution.

In a statement on March 16, Tinubu said he would set up a “government of national competence.

“There has been talk of a government of national unity. My aim is higher than that. I seek a government of national competence. In selecting my government, I shall not be weighed down by considerations extraneous to ability and performance.”

The delay in announcing the cabinet ministers has led to the emergence of several lists of ministers, which the government itself disowned.